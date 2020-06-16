Amenities
Welcome to 281 Grand Street! This newly renovated 1BR Loft or flex-2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment is one of 8 completely re-designed homes that combine pre-war charm with state-of-the-art renovations. Enjoy a massive living room with an open kitchen, central A/C and heat, Washer-Dryer, new hardwood floors, high ceilings, 2 full baths and a ton of closet space and storage. The kitchen features granite countertop, custom cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, over-sized fridge, a Bosch dishwasher, and a great layout. Located steps from the train, steps from Soho, Nolita and in the heart of the Lower East Side!
Please note, this is a walk-up building, the apartment is on the second floor, one flight up.
