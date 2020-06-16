All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

281 Grand Street

281 Grand Street · (646) 382-7378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

281 Grand Street, New York, NY 10002
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-F · Avail. now

$3,667

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to 281 Grand Street! This newly renovated 1BR Loft or flex-2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment is one of 8 completely re-designed homes that combine pre-war charm with state-of-the-art renovations. Enjoy a massive living room with an open kitchen, central A/C and heat, Washer-Dryer, new hardwood floors, high ceilings, 2 full baths and a ton of closet space and storage. The kitchen features granite countertop, custom cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, over-sized fridge, a Bosch dishwasher, and a great layout. Located steps from the train, steps from Soho, Nolita and in the heart of the Lower East Side!
Please note, this is a walk-up building, the apartment is on the second floor, one flight up.
Tenants pay for their own utilities: Heat, gas and hot water. *PLEASE NOTE: The advertised rent reflects the net effective after one month free on a 12 month lease for immediate move in. Gross rent is $4,000,Welcome to 281 Grand Street! This newly renovated 2 bedroom loft is one of 8 completely re-designed homes that combine pre-war charm with state-of-the-art renovations. Enjoy a massive living room with an open kitchen, central A/C and heat, Washer-Dryer, new hardwood floors, high ceilings, 2 full baths and a ton of closet space and storage. The kitchen features granite counter top, custom cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, er-sized fridge, a Bosch dishwasher, and a great layout. Located steps from the train, steps from Soho, Nolita and in the heart of the Lower East Side!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 Grand Street have any available units?
281 Grand Street has a unit available for $3,667 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 281 Grand Street have?
Some of 281 Grand Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281 Grand Street currently offering any rent specials?
281 Grand Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 Grand Street pet-friendly?
No, 281 Grand Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 281 Grand Street offer parking?
No, 281 Grand Street does not offer parking.
Does 281 Grand Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 281 Grand Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 Grand Street have a pool?
No, 281 Grand Street does not have a pool.
Does 281 Grand Street have accessible units?
No, 281 Grand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 281 Grand Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 281 Grand Street has units with dishwashers.
