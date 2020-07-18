All apartments in New York
Find more places like 28 East 95th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
28 East 95th Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:50 AM

28 East 95th Street

28 East 95th Street · (917) 609-4566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

28 East 95th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$67,000

5 Bed · 8 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
gym
elevator
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
media room
First offering for lease. Located on one of Carnegie Hill's greatest townhouse streets, 28 East 95th Street is sprawling over 9,000 square feet of interior space and over 1,000 square feet of private outdoor space on 8 levels. This single-family home was recently rebuilt by the present owner to the highest standards. Configured as five bedrooms each with en-suite bathrooms, which includes a full floor master level, as well as the potential for more bedrooms if needed. Features include gracious ceiling heights throughout, multiple entertaining levels, a fourth floor ideal for a media room, fitness room, or art studio. The entire house, including the basement is serviced by a commercial grade elevator that can fit 8 people, and a zoned heating and cooling system. The house also includes an Energy Recovery Ventilator which has its own boiler for adding humidity during the winter and continuously refreshing and filtering the air within the house, without losing any energy. With European style in mind, the garden and rear facade are private and open as they face south overlooking other townhouse gardens. With water features, a Mediterranean tiled gas barbecue, and multiple covered terraces this home and neighborhood feel like a private oasis, right off Fifth Avenue and half a block from Central Park.

ENTRY
At street level there are two entrances into the limestone residence, the most common is a two step stoop up. Beyond the double door vestibule and home office is a greeting foyer with views of the sweeping steel staircase and dining room with seating for fourteen or more. Beyond the dining room is a tranquil sunroom which leads to a covered terrace with steps to the garden below.

PARLOR LEVEL
Traditional in layout, this floor is greeted by approximately 11 foot ceilings, a powder room, and proper front and rear rooms. In front is a library which faces the tree-lined, townhouse street. There are 3 oversized windows, two full height bookcases and a marble fireplace that bring this room together. In the rear, is the 22 foot deep living room with a wet bar, dumbwaiter which serves the lower 4 levels, another marble fireplace, and access to a private covered balcony. Facing south, this room is flooded with natural light.

4th LEVEL
The 4th floor is currently laid out as an informal living room in the rear with a large glass skylight upon the entrance to another private covered balcony and a secondary full kitchen ideal for lounging. The front of this floor is a large bedroom with en-suite marble bathroom and two closets.

5th LEVEL
The 5th floor is currently used as two generously sized rooms each with en-suite bathrooms.

6th LEVEL
Currently home to the full-floor master suite, one can enter directly into the sleeping quarters, in rear, with a private terrace facing South over townhouses, or into the dressing hallway replete with custom closets and dressing area. In front is a large, three windowed bathroom divided into two separate spaces with two toilets and sinks and connected by the steam shower in the middle.

7TH LEVEL
The top floor of this home is currently an open floorplate used for fitness with two additional outdoor spaces. The two roof terraces front and back are taller than the neighboring buildings with open City views. A powder room located adjacent to the elevator complements this floor which has flexible use.

GARDEN LEVEL
The garden level functions as a large kitchen, in rear, with a separate breakfast room leading to the rear yard and barbecue, while the front is currently configured as an additional bedroom with bathroom. This floor also features a laundry room, butler's pantry, and audio visual closet for the whole house automation and video security system.

The kitchen is outfitted with oversized high end-appliances, a center island, and tremendous storage.

The garden is tranquil and serene in its design with cream colored stucco, terra cotta flooring, brick archways, a covered gas barbecue clad in Mediterranean tiles, and a fountain perfectly centered on the rear wall.

CELLAR
The full height, excavated basement is lined with restored exposed brick, arched oak doors leading to storage closets and a 1,000+ bottle separately tempered and humidified wine tasting and storing room. This floor can be accessed by the elevator or stairs.

*Available furnished as well. Price upon request

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 East 95th Street have any available units?
28 East 95th Street has a unit available for $67,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 East 95th Street have?
Some of 28 East 95th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 East 95th Street currently offering any rent specials?
28 East 95th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 East 95th Street pet-friendly?
No, 28 East 95th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 28 East 95th Street offer parking?
No, 28 East 95th Street does not offer parking.
Does 28 East 95th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 East 95th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 East 95th Street have a pool?
No, 28 East 95th Street does not have a pool.
Does 28 East 95th Street have accessible units?
No, 28 East 95th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28 East 95th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 East 95th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 28 East 95th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity