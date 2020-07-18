Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry bbq/grill media room

First offering for lease. Located on one of Carnegie Hill's greatest townhouse streets, 28 East 95th Street is sprawling over 9,000 square feet of interior space and over 1,000 square feet of private outdoor space on 8 levels. This single-family home was recently rebuilt by the present owner to the highest standards. Configured as five bedrooms each with en-suite bathrooms, which includes a full floor master level, as well as the potential for more bedrooms if needed. Features include gracious ceiling heights throughout, multiple entertaining levels, a fourth floor ideal for a media room, fitness room, or art studio. The entire house, including the basement is serviced by a commercial grade elevator that can fit 8 people, and a zoned heating and cooling system. The house also includes an Energy Recovery Ventilator which has its own boiler for adding humidity during the winter and continuously refreshing and filtering the air within the house, without losing any energy. With European style in mind, the garden and rear facade are private and open as they face south overlooking other townhouse gardens. With water features, a Mediterranean tiled gas barbecue, and multiple covered terraces this home and neighborhood feel like a private oasis, right off Fifth Avenue and half a block from Central Park.



ENTRY

At street level there are two entrances into the limestone residence, the most common is a two step stoop up. Beyond the double door vestibule and home office is a greeting foyer with views of the sweeping steel staircase and dining room with seating for fourteen or more. Beyond the dining room is a tranquil sunroom which leads to a covered terrace with steps to the garden below.



PARLOR LEVEL

Traditional in layout, this floor is greeted by approximately 11 foot ceilings, a powder room, and proper front and rear rooms. In front is a library which faces the tree-lined, townhouse street. There are 3 oversized windows, two full height bookcases and a marble fireplace that bring this room together. In the rear, is the 22 foot deep living room with a wet bar, dumbwaiter which serves the lower 4 levels, another marble fireplace, and access to a private covered balcony. Facing south, this room is flooded with natural light.



4th LEVEL

The 4th floor is currently laid out as an informal living room in the rear with a large glass skylight upon the entrance to another private covered balcony and a secondary full kitchen ideal for lounging. The front of this floor is a large bedroom with en-suite marble bathroom and two closets.



5th LEVEL

The 5th floor is currently used as two generously sized rooms each with en-suite bathrooms.



6th LEVEL

Currently home to the full-floor master suite, one can enter directly into the sleeping quarters, in rear, with a private terrace facing South over townhouses, or into the dressing hallway replete with custom closets and dressing area. In front is a large, three windowed bathroom divided into two separate spaces with two toilets and sinks and connected by the steam shower in the middle.



7TH LEVEL

The top floor of this home is currently an open floorplate used for fitness with two additional outdoor spaces. The two roof terraces front and back are taller than the neighboring buildings with open City views. A powder room located adjacent to the elevator complements this floor which has flexible use.



GARDEN LEVEL

The garden level functions as a large kitchen, in rear, with a separate breakfast room leading to the rear yard and barbecue, while the front is currently configured as an additional bedroom with bathroom. This floor also features a laundry room, butler's pantry, and audio visual closet for the whole house automation and video security system.



The kitchen is outfitted with oversized high end-appliances, a center island, and tremendous storage.



The garden is tranquil and serene in its design with cream colored stucco, terra cotta flooring, brick archways, a covered gas barbecue clad in Mediterranean tiles, and a fountain perfectly centered on the rear wall.



CELLAR

The full height, excavated basement is lined with restored exposed brick, arched oak doors leading to storage closets and a 1,000+ bottle separately tempered and humidified wine tasting and storing room. This floor can be accessed by the elevator or stairs.



*Available furnished as well. Price upon request