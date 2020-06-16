All apartments in New York
Find more places like 276 W 119TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
276 W 119TH ST
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:35 PM

276 W 119TH ST

276 West 119th Street · (917) 715-7643
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

276 West 119th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A3 · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Very spacious and renovated 2bd/1 bath apartment in a great location available for immediate move in in a meticulously maintained building!Apartment features a large living room with a pass-through kitchen and a total of 4 closets. The recently updated and nice size kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and offers lots of counter and cabinet space. Bedrooms offer a great amount of space and will easily accommodate a queen size bed plus other furniture.Building is situated in a great neighborhood with lot of dinning, shopping and transportation options nearby. A, B, C, D, 2 and 3 trains all just a few blocks away. Building Features include:ElevatorLaundry in BuildingLive-in superCall, text, email today to schedule a showing before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 276 W 119TH ST have any available units?
276 W 119TH ST has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 276 W 119TH ST have?
Some of 276 W 119TH ST's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 276 W 119TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
276 W 119TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 276 W 119TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 276 W 119TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 276 W 119TH ST offer parking?
No, 276 W 119TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 276 W 119TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 276 W 119TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 276 W 119TH ST have a pool?
No, 276 W 119TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 276 W 119TH ST have accessible units?
No, 276 W 119TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 276 W 119TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 276 W 119TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 276 W 119TH ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity