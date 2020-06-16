276 W 119TH ST

Amenities

Very spacious and renovated 2bd/1 bath apartment in a great location available for immediate move in in a meticulously maintained building!Apartment features a large living room with a pass-through kitchen and a total of 4 closets. The recently updated and nice size kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and offers lots of counter and cabinet space. Bedrooms offer a great amount of space and will easily accommodate a queen size bed plus other furniture.Building is situated in a great neighborhood with lot of dinning, shopping and transportation options nearby. A, B, C, D, 2 and 3 trains all just a few blocks away. Building Features include:ElevatorLaundry in BuildingLive-in superCall, text, email today to schedule a showing before it's gone!