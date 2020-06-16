All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:22 AM

275 Central Park West

275 Central Park West · (646) 675-3731
Location

275 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-E · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
Central Park West spacious residence in Luxurious Pre-War Doorman building with state of art gym and playroom. Steps from Park, Classic one-bedroom is approximately 900sq/ft with THREE WALK-IN CLOSETS in unit WASHER/DRYER and DISHWASHER.
This lovely home offers a separate entry foyer with walk-in closet. The entry is large enough for office area. The bedroom is large, facing south, has two walk-in closets and W/D. The en-suite windowed bathroom is renovated with 2 sinks. The living room is huge, facing north 88th street. Separate windowed kitchen faces north with dishwasher and stainless steal appliances.
Tenant is looking to sublet/lease take over till October 31, 2021. New tenant can also sign a New lease with the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Central Park West have any available units?
275 Central Park West has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 Central Park West have?
Some of 275 Central Park West's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Central Park West currently offering any rent specials?
275 Central Park West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Central Park West pet-friendly?
No, 275 Central Park West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 275 Central Park West offer parking?
No, 275 Central Park West does not offer parking.
Does 275 Central Park West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 Central Park West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Central Park West have a pool?
No, 275 Central Park West does not have a pool.
Does 275 Central Park West have accessible units?
No, 275 Central Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Central Park West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 Central Park West has units with dishwashers.
