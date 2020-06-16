275 Central Park West

Amenities

Central Park West spacious residence in Luxurious Pre-War Doorman building with state of art gym and playroom. Steps from Park, Classic one-bedroom is approximately 900sq/ft with THREE WALK-IN CLOSETS in unit WASHER/DRYER and DISHWASHER.

This lovely home offers a separate entry foyer with walk-in closet. The entry is large enough for office area. The bedroom is large, facing south, has two walk-in closets and W/D. The en-suite windowed bathroom is renovated with 2 sinks. The living room is huge, facing north 88th street. Separate windowed kitchen faces north with dishwasher and stainless steal appliances.

Tenant is looking to sublet/lease take over till October 31, 2021. New tenant can also sign a New lease with the Landlord.