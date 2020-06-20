All apartments in New York
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:18 AM

271 East 10th Street

271 East 10th Street · (203) 815-4685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

271 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
****NO FEE and one month FREE on a 13-month lease!**** VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE!Gorgeous 1 bedroom in the heart of East VillageApartment:-Spacious, modern 1 bedroom apartment with exposed brick, a decorative fireplace, and hardwood floors-Updated, tiled bathroom-Excellent light, bright and freshly painted-The kitchen is equipped with a full-sized stainless steel refrigerator, a dishwasher, and a microwaveNeighborhood:-Great location on a tree-lined street in the East Village-Just 4 blocks from the L and Trader Joe's-1 Block from Tompkins Square Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 East 10th Street have any available units?
271 East 10th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 271 East 10th Street have?
Some of 271 East 10th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 271 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
271 East 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 271 East 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 271 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 271 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 271 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 271 East 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 271 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 271 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 271 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 271 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 271 East 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
