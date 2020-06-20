271 East 10th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

****NO FEE and one month FREE on a 13-month lease!**** VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE!Gorgeous 1 bedroom in the heart of East VillageApartment:-Spacious, modern 1 bedroom apartment with exposed brick, a decorative fireplace, and hardwood floors-Updated, tiled bathroom-Excellent light, bright and freshly painted-The kitchen is equipped with a full-sized stainless steel refrigerator, a dishwasher, and a microwaveNeighborhood:-Great location on a tree-lined street in the East Village-Just 4 blocks from the L and Trader Joe's-1 Block from Tompkins Square Park