Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Welcome to 27 West 89th Street, a beautiful and quaint brownstone building right off of Central Park West. Apartment A is a bright and spacious floor-through two bedroom, two bath with a private outdoor space. Both bedrooms can accommodate any size bed, are on opposite sides of the apartment and allow for privacy. The recently renovated granite chef's kitchen features a microwave, dishwasher and a breakfast bar. The apartment features central heat and air, 6 closets, lots of storage space, exposed brick, a decorative fireplace and a washer and dryer. The private garden has water access, is surrounded with greenery and can accommodate several pieces of outdoor furniture and a grill. This apartment comes with an additional storage space in the basement. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis.27 West 89th Street is located on a tree-lined street with a super on-site. Very close to the C & B trains and the cross town bus. Please inquire for more information.