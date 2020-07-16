All apartments in New York
Find more places like 27 West 89th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
27 West 89th Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:41 AM

27 West 89th Street

27 West 89th Street · (212) 875-4090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

27 West 89th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$5,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Welcome to 27 West 89th Street, a beautiful and quaint brownstone building right off of Central Park West. Apartment A is a bright and spacious floor-through two bedroom, two bath with a private outdoor space. Both bedrooms can accommodate any size bed, are on opposite sides of the apartment and allow for privacy. The recently renovated granite chef's kitchen features a microwave, dishwasher and a breakfast bar. The apartment features central heat and air, 6 closets, lots of storage space, exposed brick, a decorative fireplace and a washer and dryer. The private garden has water access, is surrounded with greenery and can accommodate several pieces of outdoor furniture and a grill. This apartment comes with an additional storage space in the basement. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis.27 West 89th Street is located on a tree-lined street with a super on-site. Very close to the C & B trains and the cross town bus. Please inquire for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 West 89th Street have any available units?
27 West 89th Street has a unit available for $5,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 West 89th Street have?
Some of 27 West 89th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 West 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
27 West 89th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 West 89th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 West 89th Street is pet friendly.
Does 27 West 89th Street offer parking?
No, 27 West 89th Street does not offer parking.
Does 27 West 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 West 89th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 West 89th Street have a pool?
No, 27 West 89th Street does not have a pool.
Does 27 West 89th Street have accessible units?
No, 27 West 89th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 27 West 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 West 89th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 27 West 89th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
210 - 220 E. 22nd Street
210-220 E 22nd St
New York, NY 10010
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity