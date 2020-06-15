268 Elizabeth Street

Amenities

* 268 Elizabeth St * Amazing corner apartment is blasted with sunlight and has open northern views. It just underwent a complete gut renovation a few years ago, featuring a CHEF'S KITCHEN with with concrete gray Caesar stone quartz counter tops and BREAKFAST BAR, stainless steel Miele appliances, the living room features EXPOSED BRICK, oak wide plank floors; 3 queen sized bedrooms; a windowed well-designed bathroom featuring horizontal white tile; other highlights include recessed lighting, crown and baseboard molding. Pets ok on a case by case basis. Located right near the 6,B,D,F,M trains