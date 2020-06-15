All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

268 Elizabeth Street

268 Elizabeth Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

268 Elizabeth Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$6,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
* 268 Elizabeth St * Amazing corner apartment is blasted with sunlight and has open northern views. It just underwent a complete gut renovation a few years ago, featuring a CHEF'S KITCHEN with with concrete gray Caesar stone quartz counter tops and BREAKFAST BAR, stainless steel Miele appliances, the living room features EXPOSED BRICK, oak wide plank floors; 3 queen sized bedrooms; a windowed well-designed bathroom featuring horizontal white tile; other highlights include recessed lighting, crown and baseboard molding. Pets ok on a case by case basis. Located right near the 6,B,D,F,M trains

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 Elizabeth Street have any available units?
268 Elizabeth Street has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 268 Elizabeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
268 Elizabeth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Elizabeth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 268 Elizabeth Street is pet friendly.
Does 268 Elizabeth Street offer parking?
No, 268 Elizabeth Street does not offer parking.
Does 268 Elizabeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 Elizabeth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Elizabeth Street have a pool?
No, 268 Elizabeth Street does not have a pool.
Does 268 Elizabeth Street have accessible units?
No, 268 Elizabeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Elizabeth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 268 Elizabeth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 268 Elizabeth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 268 Elizabeth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
