267 West 90th Street, Apt.2 is a perfect match for those who seek a spacious home with true charm and outdoor space on the Upper West Side. This spacious floor-through 3 bedroom/2 bathroom with lots of storage is now available in a most conveniently located townhouse.This peaceful apartment gets beautiful natural light from both south and north exposures, renovated open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout, large living room, 2 bathrooms, full size washer/dryer and huge closets. Charming deck off the back bedroom opens up into lovely brownstone gardens with beautiful greenery and your own peace of serenity.All this on one of the Upper West Side's most convenient blocks. Whole Foods, Trader Joes, West Side Market, Fairway, Central Park, American Museum of Natural History, express and local 2,3,4,5,6,B,C trains, crosstown buses, Equinox, SoulCycle, shopping and restaurants are only few minutes away. Available immediately. Pets are welcome.