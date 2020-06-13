All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

267 West 90th Street

267 West 90th Street · (212) 875-4063
Location

267 West 90th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
267 West 90th Street, Apt.2 is a perfect match for those who seek a spacious home with true charm and outdoor space on the Upper West Side. This spacious floor-through 3 bedroom/2 bathroom with lots of storage is now available in a most conveniently located townhouse.This peaceful apartment gets beautiful natural light from both south and north exposures, renovated open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout, large living room, 2 bathrooms, full size washer/dryer and huge closets. Charming deck off the back bedroom opens up into lovely brownstone gardens with beautiful greenery and your own peace of serenity.All this on one of the Upper West Side's most convenient blocks. Whole Foods, Trader Joes, West Side Market, Fairway, Central Park, American Museum of Natural History, express and local 2,3,4,5,6,B,C trains, crosstown buses, Equinox, SoulCycle, shopping and restaurants are only few minutes away. Available immediately. Pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 West 90th Street have any available units?
267 West 90th Street has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 267 West 90th Street have?
Some of 267 West 90th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 267 West 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
267 West 90th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 West 90th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 267 West 90th Street is pet friendly.
Does 267 West 90th Street offer parking?
No, 267 West 90th Street does not offer parking.
Does 267 West 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 267 West 90th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 West 90th Street have a pool?
No, 267 West 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 267 West 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 267 West 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 267 West 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 267 West 90th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
