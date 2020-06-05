All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:26 PM

263 West 131st Street

263 West 131st Street · (917) 704-4003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

263 West 131st Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$1,850

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
media room
A Harlem restoration at its finest! 263 West 131st street is a dreamy combination of original detail and meticulous renovation. Built in 1910, this beautiful townhouse features unique apartments and is truly one of a kind. Completely renovated with a designer's eye toward comfortable and sensible living, these units are everything you have been looking for in the stressful Manhattan market. All utilities included (minus wifi)!!!Unit 1A is a lovely studio facing the sunny south-side of the building. The apartment has a separate entrance accessed by a charming front patio - your own maisonette! The over-sized open layout allows for distinct dining, sleeping, and entertaining areas all highlighted by the charm of exposed brick, hardwood floors, and over-sized windows. This unit has an oversized bathroom with a deep soaking tub!Each unit has an efficient and compact kitchen that features a stainless steel LG refrigerator and Avanti stove. Renovated to perfection, the bathrooms come equipped with state-of-the-art showers and clean classic subway tile. The large closet in the entryway and linen closet toward the bathrooms make for generous storage space.The building has a shared laundry room in the basement that is free of charge (you heard correctly)! Hot water is included in the rent, tenants pay for electricity, and Wi-Fi set up. No pets allowed. Building comes equipped with security cameras and video intercom.Ideally located only 5 blocks from the A, B, C, D trains at 125th and Saint Nicholas Avenue or 8 blocks from the 2 & 3 trains on 125th and Malcom X Avenue. Neighborhood hotspots include the iconic Red Rooster, Sylvias, Apollo theatre, Harlem Shake, Lennox Coffee Roasters to name a few. You can knock out all your errands in minutes with P.C. Richards, H&M, Planet Fitness, Jimmy Jazz, The Gap and so many more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 263 West 131st Street have any available units?
263 West 131st Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 263 West 131st Street have?
Some of 263 West 131st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 West 131st Street currently offering any rent specials?
263 West 131st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 West 131st Street pet-friendly?
No, 263 West 131st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 263 West 131st Street offer parking?
No, 263 West 131st Street does not offer parking.
Does 263 West 131st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 West 131st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 West 131st Street have a pool?
No, 263 West 131st Street does not have a pool.
Does 263 West 131st Street have accessible units?
No, 263 West 131st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 263 West 131st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 West 131st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

