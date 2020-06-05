Amenities

A Harlem restoration at its finest! 263 West 131st street is a dreamy combination of original detail and meticulous renovation. Built in 1910, this beautiful townhouse features unique apartments and is truly one of a kind. Completely renovated with a designer's eye toward comfortable and sensible living, these units are everything you have been looking for in the stressful Manhattan market. All utilities included (minus wifi)!!!Unit 1A is a lovely studio facing the sunny south-side of the building. The apartment has a separate entrance accessed by a charming front patio - your own maisonette! The over-sized open layout allows for distinct dining, sleeping, and entertaining areas all highlighted by the charm of exposed brick, hardwood floors, and over-sized windows. This unit has an oversized bathroom with a deep soaking tub!Each unit has an efficient and compact kitchen that features a stainless steel LG refrigerator and Avanti stove. Renovated to perfection, the bathrooms come equipped with state-of-the-art showers and clean classic subway tile. The large closet in the entryway and linen closet toward the bathrooms make for generous storage space.The building has a shared laundry room in the basement that is free of charge (you heard correctly)! Hot water is included in the rent, tenants pay for electricity, and Wi-Fi set up. No pets allowed. Building comes equipped with security cameras and video intercom.Ideally located only 5 blocks from the A, B, C, D trains at 125th and Saint Nicholas Avenue or 8 blocks from the 2 & 3 trains on 125th and Malcom X Avenue. Neighborhood hotspots include the iconic Red Rooster, Sylvias, Apollo theatre, Harlem Shake, Lennox Coffee Roasters to name a few. You can knock out all your errands in minutes with P.C. Richards, H&M, Planet Fitness, Jimmy Jazz, The Gap and so many more.