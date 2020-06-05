2601 Frederick Douglass Boulevard

Amenities

A Fantastic opportunity to call this one bedroom apartment w/ a large Private Terrace a home.



This lovely home is filled with light throughout the day thanks to its Eastern and Western exposures. The spacious pass through kitchen is nicely equipped with full size stainless steel Jenn Air appliances, granite countertops and cherry wood cabinetry. The horizontal shape living room comes with a dedicated area for a dining table. The king size bedroom can accommodate a large bed and an office table. It also leads to your own private terrace, a place you enjoy a meal and a drink while you unwind from the hectic and long work day.



The apartment also features a stackable washer and dryer.



West facing one bedroom apartment in a Boutique Condominium Elevator building. This lovely home gets natural and direct light throughout the day. It features a contemporary windowed pass through Chefs Kitchen equipped with Jenn-Air Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counter tops and a breakfast bar. The spacious living room leads to your own Private Balcony overlooking the beautifully landscaped residents' only terrace. The bedroom will fit a queen size bed and related furniture. There is a stylish marble bath, as well as in unit Washer & Dryer.



Strivers West Condominiums is a boutique building built in 2008 with 20 apartments over 8 floors. It has an elevator and a great landscaped common sun deck.



Located on a renowned historic Strivers Row District, and just 2 blocks to St. Nicholas Park and Subway lines B &C. The neighborhood offers a taste of the Harlem renaissance, a diverse culture and the excitement of the revitalization of the area.



This is a Condominium, and a board approval is required (no interview). Approval process time can take up to 30 days (but usually few weeks depending on the season). Application fee is $200, credit background check is $75/person. For additional questions please contact us.



Please note that Photos have been virtually staged.,Built in 2007, this Boutique Condo elevator building with only 4 apartments per floor along with a furnished sun deck



This lovely home features an entry foyer leading to a pass through kitchen equipped with high end Jenn Air S/S appliances, Granite counter tops and a breakfast bar, which is open to the living / dining room. Extra large bedroom will comfortably accommodate a king size bed, night stands and a dresser or a desk. There are 3 large closets, a marble bath and your own washer and dryer. Quick and easy board approval



Located near the B & C train stop on 135th St and St. Nicholas Park