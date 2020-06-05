All apartments in New York
2601 Frederick Douglass Boulevard

2601 Frederick Douglass Blvd · (646) 785-9600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2601 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
A Fantastic opportunity to call this one bedroom apartment w/ a large Private Terrace a home.

This lovely home is filled with light throughout the day thanks to its Eastern and Western exposures. The spacious pass through kitchen is nicely equipped with full size stainless steel Jenn Air appliances, granite countertops and cherry wood cabinetry. The horizontal shape living room comes with a dedicated area for a dining table. The king size bedroom can accommodate a large bed and an office table. It also leads to your own private terrace, a place you enjoy a meal and a drink while you unwind from the hectic and long work day.

The apartment also features a stackable washer and dryer.

West facing one bedroom apartment in a Boutique Condominium Elevator building. This lovely home gets natural and direct light throughout the day. It features a contemporary windowed pass through Chefs Kitchen equipped with Jenn-Air Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counter tops and a breakfast bar. The spacious living room leads to your own Private Balcony overlooking the beautifully landscaped residents' only terrace. The bedroom will fit a queen size bed and related furniture. There is a stylish marble bath, as well as in unit Washer & Dryer.

Strivers West Condominiums is a boutique building built in 2008 with 20 apartments over 8 floors. It has an elevator and a great landscaped common sun deck.

Located on a renowned historic Strivers Row District, and just 2 blocks to St. Nicholas Park and Subway lines B &C. The neighborhood offers a taste of the Harlem renaissance, a diverse culture and the excitement of the revitalization of the area.

This is a Condominium, and a board approval is required (no interview). Approval process time can take up to 30 days (but usually few weeks depending on the season). Application fee is $200, credit background check is $75/person. For additional questions please contact us.

Please note that Photos have been virtually staged.,Built in 2007, this Boutique Condo elevator building with only 4 apartments per floor along with a furnished sun deck

This lovely home features an entry foyer leading to a pass through kitchen equipped with high end Jenn Air S/S appliances, Granite counter tops and a breakfast bar, which is open to the living / dining room. Extra large bedroom will comfortably accommodate a king size bed, night stands and a dresser or a desk. There are 3 large closets, a marble bath and your own washer and dryer. Quick and easy board approval

Located near the B & C train stop on 135th St and St. Nicholas Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have any available units?
2601 Frederick Douglass Boulevard has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have?
Some of 2601 Frederick Douglass Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Frederick Douglass Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Frederick Douglass Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Frederick Douglass Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Frederick Douglass Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2601 Frederick Douglass Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2601 Frederick Douglass Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2601 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2601 Frederick Douglass Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2601 Frederick Douglass Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2601 Frederick Douglass Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 Frederick Douglass Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
