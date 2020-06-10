All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

260 West Broadway

260 West Broadway · (212) 500-7045
Location

260 West Broadway, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$11,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bike storage
Welcome to this expansive three bedroom Tribeca loft in the historic American Thread Building. Unit 4C covers 1,926 square feet and has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a powder room. Large windows, tall ceilings, and hardwood floors run throughout this home, making it feel even larger than its already substantial size. The living room spans over 1,000 square feet - this is your ultimate solution if you have been cooped up in a small apartment during the quarantine. Available now.A recently renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a Viking range and dishwasher offers tremendous counter space and storage. The kitchen's peninsula easily seats several counter height stools. Both oversized full bathrooms and the spacious powder room are tastefully renovated with marble tile and premium fixtures. Located near Soho and various subway lines, 260 West Broadway is a premier full-service condominium offering full-time doorman, elevator, roof deck, laundry on every floor, ample additional storage unit available for use in the basement, and bike storage. This landmarked building sits just north of Tribeca Park, a charming plaza with benches.Video tour available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gLWuelhY0c&feature=youtu.be

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 West Broadway have any available units?
260 West Broadway has a unit available for $11,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 West Broadway have?
Some of 260 West Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 West Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
260 West Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 West Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 260 West Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 260 West Broadway offer parking?
No, 260 West Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 260 West Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 West Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 West Broadway have a pool?
No, 260 West Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 260 West Broadway have accessible units?
No, 260 West Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 260 West Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 West Broadway has units with dishwashers.
