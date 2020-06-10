Amenities

Welcome to this expansive three bedroom Tribeca loft in the historic American Thread Building. Unit 4C covers 1,926 square feet and has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a powder room. Large windows, tall ceilings, and hardwood floors run throughout this home, making it feel even larger than its already substantial size. The living room spans over 1,000 square feet - this is your ultimate solution if you have been cooped up in a small apartment during the quarantine. Available now.A recently renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a Viking range and dishwasher offers tremendous counter space and storage. The kitchen's peninsula easily seats several counter height stools. Both oversized full bathrooms and the spacious powder room are tastefully renovated with marble tile and premium fixtures. Located near Soho and various subway lines, 260 West Broadway is a premier full-service condominium offering full-time doorman, elevator, roof deck, laundry on every floor, ample additional storage unit available for use in the basement, and bike storage. This landmarked building sits just north of Tribeca Park, a charming plaza with benches.Video tour available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gLWuelhY0c&feature=youtu.be