Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

258 Saint Nicholas Avenue

258 Saint Nicholas Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

258 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-F · Avail. now

$2,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
Large loft with 821 square feet of open living space and 9 1/2 feet ceilings. Located in the heart of Harlem, this gem features granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, floor to ceiling marble in the bathroom and washer/dryer. PLEASE BE ADVISED DIVIDER SEEN IN LIVING SPACE PHOTO IS NO LONGER THERE.

The building features a 24-hour doorman, an on-site Super and a beautiful rooftop terrace with panoramic views of Harlem and midtown Manhattan.

Conveniently located near Central Park, Morningside Park and Columbia University and steps from the 125th Street A, B, C, D Subway Station, and various bus stops at the transportation hub of St. Nicholas Ave & 125th St. Nearby dining options include Maison Harlem, Clay, Red Rooster, Vinateria, Lido, Harlem Tavern, and shopping is ever so close on the 125th Street corridor shopping district with retailers such as Whole Foods, Banana Republic, Bed Bath and Beyond, The Gap, H&M, and American Eagle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Saint Nicholas Avenue have any available units?
258 Saint Nicholas Avenue has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 258 Saint Nicholas Avenue have?
Some of 258 Saint Nicholas Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 Saint Nicholas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
258 Saint Nicholas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Saint Nicholas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 258 Saint Nicholas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 258 Saint Nicholas Avenue offer parking?
No, 258 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 258 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 258 Saint Nicholas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Saint Nicholas Avenue have a pool?
No, 258 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 258 Saint Nicholas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 258 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
