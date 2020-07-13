258 Saint Nicholas Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel doorman

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities doorman

Large loft with 821 square feet of open living space and 9 1/2 feet ceilings. Located in the heart of Harlem, this gem features granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, floor to ceiling marble in the bathroom and washer/dryer. PLEASE BE ADVISED DIVIDER SEEN IN LIVING SPACE PHOTO IS NO LONGER THERE.



The building features a 24-hour doorman, an on-site Super and a beautiful rooftop terrace with panoramic views of Harlem and midtown Manhattan.



Conveniently located near Central Park, Morningside Park and Columbia University and steps from the 125th Street A, B, C, D Subway Station, and various bus stops at the transportation hub of St. Nicholas Ave & 125th St. Nearby dining options include Maison Harlem, Clay, Red Rooster, Vinateria, Lido, Harlem Tavern, and shopping is ever so close on the 125th Street corridor shopping district with retailers such as Whole Foods, Banana Republic, Bed Bath and Beyond, The Gap, H&M, and American Eagle.