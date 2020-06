Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

Amazing deal for this large elevator and laundry one bedroom apartment. Located in the heart of the UWS this apartment features an oversized kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage and open concept. The living room can easily accommodate large living room furniture and dining room table. The bedroom is queen size with large closets and room for additional furniture. Basement laundry. Pets case by case.



***** Pictures are from previous tenants occupancy *******