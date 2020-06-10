255 West 51st Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel elevator

Now offering one month free! The rent concession is for a 13-month lease and will be applied to the last month. Gross rent is $2,850 and net effective rent is $2,631.



This 1 bedroom apartment is located on the third floor of a very clean and well-maintained elevator building with only two apartments per floor. It features hardwood floors, an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast counter, and southwestern exposure. The building does not have on-site laundry, however, it does have a live-in super and is conveniently located near Central Park and the 1,C,E,B,D,N,R,Q, and W trains. Pets are welcome!,Just a few blocks from Central Park. This spacious and conveniently located unit is in an elevator building. The kitchen is quite large, with excellent counter space and full-sized stainless steel appliances. There is a separate dining alcove as well. Resident super and pets welcome upon landlord approval.