Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:09 AM

255 West 51st Street

255 West 51st Street · (412) 953-8091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

255 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Now offering one month free! The rent concession is for a 13-month lease and will be applied to the last month. Gross rent is $2,850 and net effective rent is $2,631.

This 1 bedroom apartment is located on the third floor of a very clean and well-maintained elevator building with only two apartments per floor. It features hardwood floors, an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast counter, and southwestern exposure. The building does not have on-site laundry, however, it does have a live-in super and is conveniently located near Central Park and the 1,C,E,B,D,N,R,Q, and W trains. Pets are welcome!,Just a few blocks from Central Park. This spacious and conveniently located unit is in an elevator building. The kitchen is quite large, with excellent counter space and full-sized stainless steel appliances. There is a separate dining alcove as well. Resident super and pets welcome upon landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 West 51st Street have any available units?
255 West 51st Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 West 51st Street have?
Some of 255 West 51st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 West 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
255 West 51st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 West 51st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 West 51st Street is pet friendly.
Does 255 West 51st Street offer parking?
No, 255 West 51st Street does not offer parking.
Does 255 West 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 West 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 West 51st Street have a pool?
No, 255 West 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 255 West 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 255 West 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 255 West 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 West 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
