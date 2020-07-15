All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

255 West 23rd Street

255 West 23rd Street · (646) 387-6606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

255 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-GE · Avail. now

$5,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
doorman
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
Residence 4GE is a fully furnished one bedroom in the heart of Chelsea. This exquisite renovation is in one of Chelsea's classic pre-war buildings. The entrance foyer leads you to the brand new eat-in-kitchen, outfitted with top of the line appliances. The sunken Living Room has an elegant built-in with a large screen TV, as well as an electric fireplace. A wide set of windows is flanked by exposed brick, bringing in Southern light. The bedroom has a king sized bed, large closet, and two corner windows facing south and west. The bathroom has an oversized state of the art stall shower, exposed brick and 2 windows.

Chelsea Gardens is a full service building with a 24 hour doorman, live in super, central laundry, and an exquisite landscaped garden available to all residents. Available for a 6 to 12 month lease.

Chelsea Gardens is a full service building with a 24 hour doorman, live in super, central laundry, and an exquisite landscaped garden available to residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 West 23rd Street have any available units?
255 West 23rd Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 West 23rd Street have?
Some of 255 West 23rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 West 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
255 West 23rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 West 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 255 West 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 255 West 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 255 West 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 255 West 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 West 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 West 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 255 West 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 255 West 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 255 West 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 255 West 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 West 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
