255 West 23rd Street

Amenities

Residence 4GE is a fully furnished one bedroom in the heart of Chelsea. This exquisite renovation is in one of Chelsea's classic pre-war buildings. The entrance foyer leads you to the brand new eat-in-kitchen, outfitted with top of the line appliances. The sunken Living Room has an elegant built-in with a large screen TV, as well as an electric fireplace. A wide set of windows is flanked by exposed brick, bringing in Southern light. The bedroom has a king sized bed, large closet, and two corner windows facing south and west. The bathroom has an oversized state of the art stall shower, exposed brick and 2 windows.



Chelsea Gardens is a full service building with a 24 hour doorman, live in super, central laundry, and an exquisite landscaped garden available to all residents. Available for a 6 to 12 month lease.



Chelsea Gardens is a full service building with a 24 hour doorman, live in super, central laundry, and an exquisite landscaped garden available to residents.