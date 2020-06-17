All apartments in New York
250 W 76th Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:21 AM

250 W 76th Street

250 West 76th Street · (212) 727-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 West 76th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
This unit features ample closet space, hardwood floors throughout,stainless steel appliances. ,central air conditioning and in unit washer and dryer.This great Upper West Side home accepts pets ( On approval ) and has a dishwasher in the kitchen and a washer/dryer (in building).The building offers additional amenities, including: bike room, childrens playroom, doorman, elevator, fitness facility, gym, landmark, laundry in building, livein super, package room, parttime doorman, prewar, storage available. 1,2,3,B and C trains are close to this pre-war Upper West Side building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Upper West Side apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 W 76th Street have any available units?
250 W 76th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 W 76th Street have?
Some of 250 W 76th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 W 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
250 W 76th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 W 76th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 W 76th Street is pet friendly.
Does 250 W 76th Street offer parking?
No, 250 W 76th Street does not offer parking.
Does 250 W 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 W 76th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 W 76th Street have a pool?
No, 250 W 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 250 W 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 250 W 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 250 W 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 W 76th Street has units with dishwashers.
