250 W 76th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator gym on-site laundry bike storage

This unit features ample closet space, hardwood floors throughout,stainless steel appliances. ,central air conditioning and in unit washer and dryer.This great Upper West Side home accepts pets ( On approval ) and has a dishwasher in the kitchen and a washer/dryer (in building).The building offers additional amenities, including: bike room, childrens playroom, doorman, elevator, fitness facility, gym, landmark, laundry in building, livein super, package room, parttime doorman, prewar, storage available. 1,2,3,B and C trains are close to this pre-war Upper West Side building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Upper West Side apartment before your competitors do!