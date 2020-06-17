250 W 76th Street

Amenities
This unit features ample closet space, hardwood floors throughout,stainless steel appliances. ,central air conditioning and in unit washer and dryer.This great Upper West Side home accepts pets ( On approval ) and has a dishwasher in the kitchen and a washer/dryer (in building).The building offers additional amenities, including: bike room, childrens playroom, doorman, elevator, fitness facility, gym, landmark, laundry in building, livein super, package room, parttime doorman, prewar, storage available. 1,2,3,B and C trains are close to this pre-war Upper West Side building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Upper West Side apartment before your competitors do!