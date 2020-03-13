All apartments in New York
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

250 W. 50th St

250 West 50th Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

250 West 50th Street, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$5,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
Minimum lease of 30 days.

It is Located in the center of the attractive midtown west.
Two blocks away from Theater District Times Square, 6 min walk to The shops at Columbus Circle and 8 min walking to Central Park. You have a world of city experiences outside the front door from the city architecture to the historic Library museum.

The unit is located between Central park and Times Square on 250 W. 50th St, conveniently located within walking distance to the Gershwin Theatre - home of the award-winning musical Wicked. Walking distance to world-class Broadway shows.

Minutes from Bryant Park, home to numerous events outdoor concerts, Central Park and the Shops at Columbus Circle.

Two minutes walking to the city transportation easy access everywhere in the city. There is a full size gym in the building, pool, business center, washer/ dryer room and garage parking is available.

The best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom suite is located right in midtown west.

* 680 Sq.ft [or] 63 M2

* Onsite parking garage available

* Washer/dryer in the building

* Newly renovated kitchen and bathroom

* Hardwood floors

* Fitness center and pool

* Luxurious suite with fully equipped kitchen

* 2 min walk to all city best transportation

* Queen Size bed in the bedroom and sofa bed in the living room

* Best location all over midtown west

* 24-hour doorman

* 2 min to restaurants and shopping center

* View of the city from the living room

* Cable Television, DVD player, internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

