Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities business center doorman gym parking pool garage internet access media room

Minimum lease of 30 days.



It is Located in the center of the attractive midtown west.

Two blocks away from Theater District Times Square, 6 min walk to The shops at Columbus Circle and 8 min walking to Central Park. You have a world of city experiences outside the front door from the city architecture to the historic Library museum.



The unit is located between Central park and Times Square on 250 W. 50th St, conveniently located within walking distance to the Gershwin Theatre - home of the award-winning musical Wicked. Walking distance to world-class Broadway shows.



Minutes from Bryant Park, home to numerous events outdoor concerts, Central Park and the Shops at Columbus Circle.



Two minutes walking to the city transportation easy access everywhere in the city. There is a full size gym in the building, pool, business center, washer/ dryer room and garage parking is available.



The best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom suite is located right in midtown west.



* 680 Sq.ft [or] 63 M2



* Onsite parking garage available



* Washer/dryer in the building



* Newly renovated kitchen and bathroom



* Hardwood floors



* Fitness center and pool



* Luxurious suite with fully equipped kitchen



* 2 min walk to all city best transportation



* Queen Size bed in the bedroom and sofa bed in the living room



* Best location all over midtown west



* 24-hour doorman



* 2 min to restaurants and shopping center



* View of the city from the living room



* Cable Television, DVD player, internet