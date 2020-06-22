250 W 15TH ST.

Amenities

NO FEE! Just one step through the keyless entry into the brand new marble lobby of this exquisite Chelsea building will make you feel like you're in the right place. Open the door to your new charming home and enjoy the great space and wonderful natural light. Take in the sparkling, custom granite countertops and brick back splash, complete with white wood cabinetry, an expensive Bertazzoni stove and modern fixtures. When it gets chilly, come inside and enjoy the charm of the exposed brick walls and the warmth of the beautiful working fireplace. This will truly match the genuine hardwood flors throughout and the chic modern tiled flooring in the kitchen. The new full-sized bathroom is renovated with custom tiling, new lighting and stainless steel fixtures.This lovely studio is located on the 4th floor of a well maintained NYC coop building. 250 W 15th sits between 7th and 8th Avenues, and conveniently offers an excellent live-in Super, elevators, a welcoming lobby and laundry room. Co-purchasing/guarantors/pied-a-terres/ gifting allowed.***AREA*** Coppelia, Westville Chelsea, Think Coffee, Joyce Theatre, Prova, Norwood, Pierre Loti, The Highline, Rossopomodoro, Union Square, Washington Square Park, Insomnia Cookies ***TRANSIT*** A, C, E, 1, 2, 3, F, M, L Trains M7, M12, M14, M20 Bus!