Last updated June 21 2020 at 11:40 PM

250 W 15TH ST.

250 West 15th Street · (609) 709-9560
Location

250 West 15th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
key fob access
lobby
media room
NO FEE! Just one step through the keyless entry into the brand new marble lobby of this exquisite Chelsea building will make you feel like you're in the right place. Open the door to your new charming home and enjoy the great space and wonderful natural light. Take in the sparkling, custom granite countertops and brick back splash, complete with white wood cabinetry, an expensive Bertazzoni stove and modern fixtures. When it gets chilly, come inside and enjoy the charm of the exposed brick walls and the warmth of the beautiful working fireplace. This will truly match the genuine hardwood flors throughout and the chic modern tiled flooring in the kitchen. The new full-sized bathroom is renovated with custom tiling, new lighting and stainless steel fixtures.This lovely studio is located on the 4th floor of a well maintained NYC coop building. 250 W 15th sits between 7th and 8th Avenues, and conveniently offers an excellent live-in Super, elevators, a welcoming lobby and laundry room. Co-purchasing/guarantors/pied-a-terres/ gifting allowed.***AREA*** Coppelia, Westville Chelsea, Think Coffee, Joyce Theatre, Prova, Norwood, Pierre Loti, The Highline, Rossopomodoro, Union Square, Washington Square Park, Insomnia Cookies ***TRANSIT*** A, C, E, 1, 2, 3, F, M, L Trains M7, M12, M14, M20 Bus!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 W 15TH ST. have any available units?
250 W 15TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 W 15TH ST. have?
Some of 250 W 15TH ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 W 15TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
250 W 15TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 W 15TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 250 W 15TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 250 W 15TH ST. offer parking?
No, 250 W 15TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 250 W 15TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 W 15TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 W 15TH ST. have a pool?
No, 250 W 15TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 250 W 15TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 250 W 15TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 250 W 15TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 W 15TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
