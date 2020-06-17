All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:33 AM

250 South End Avenue

250 South End Avenue · (646) 208-2904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 South End Avenue, New York, NY 10280
Battery Park City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8-G · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
parking
bbq/grill
lobby
NO FEE OWNER WILL SHOW
EAST/WEST LIGHT/ PERFECT APARTMENT

8G Comes Furnished or Unfurnished

Enter into apartment 8G, a very bright, comfortable, spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath 710' home and
take your shoes off in the mudroom area.
Walk on the imported mahogany floors to the granite countertop open kitchen with a comfortable
breakfast bar. The kitchen has all stainless appliances 8 cabinets, 5 draws, and an abundance of counter space. The kitchen, living room and dining area both face west and receive tremendous sunlight. The bathroom has just finished being renovated.
The bedroom has a large walk-in closet and faces east to see the sunrise.

Hudson View East is known for the large windows, big square rooms and a wonderful staff that
are always available to help with every need.

Hudson View East has a gracious marble lobby, 24-hour concierge, a full-time manager, and a w/d on each floor. Outside in the back is a beautiful private planted sitting area with barbecues and waterfalls. There are 2 parking spots for short term parking.

You will be living in the most fantastic neighborhood in Manhattan.
Stroll through Brookfield Place with Madison Avenue stores and delicious dining options including 9 high-end fast-food restaurants upstairs. Choose from Danny Meyers offerings, Parm and El Vez. Across West Street, you have Westfield Mall with every subway line converging under The World Trade Center.

The best parks, and 12 months of happenings waiting for you in Battery Park City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 South End Avenue have any available units?
250 South End Avenue has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 South End Avenue have?
Some of 250 South End Avenue's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 South End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
250 South End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 South End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 250 South End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 250 South End Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 250 South End Avenue does offer parking.
Does 250 South End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 South End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 South End Avenue have a pool?
No, 250 South End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 250 South End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 250 South End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 250 South End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 South End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
