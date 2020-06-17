250 South End Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge doorman parking bbq/grill lobby

NO FEE OWNER WILL SHOW

EAST/WEST LIGHT/ PERFECT APARTMENT



8G Comes Furnished or Unfurnished



Enter into apartment 8G, a very bright, comfortable, spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath 710' home and

take your shoes off in the mudroom area.

Walk on the imported mahogany floors to the granite countertop open kitchen with a comfortable

breakfast bar. The kitchen has all stainless appliances 8 cabinets, 5 draws, and an abundance of counter space. The kitchen, living room and dining area both face west and receive tremendous sunlight. The bathroom has just finished being renovated.

The bedroom has a large walk-in closet and faces east to see the sunrise.



Hudson View East is known for the large windows, big square rooms and a wonderful staff that

are always available to help with every need.



Hudson View East has a gracious marble lobby, 24-hour concierge, a full-time manager, and a w/d on each floor. Outside in the back is a beautiful private planted sitting area with barbecues and waterfalls. There are 2 parking spots for short term parking.



You will be living in the most fantastic neighborhood in Manhattan.

Stroll through Brookfield Place with Madison Avenue stores and delicious dining options including 9 high-end fast-food restaurants upstairs. Choose from Danny Meyers offerings, Parm and El Vez. Across West Street, you have Westfield Mall with every subway line converging under The World Trade Center.



The best parks, and 12 months of happenings waiting for you in Battery Park City.