Open city views in an iconic village building! Perched on the 15th floor of 250 Mercer Street this 2 bed, 2 full bath corner loft home is bathed in light all day and enjoys remarkably open views from every over-sized window. The kitchen renovation includes custom maple cabinetry offering tons of storage, a Viking Professional range, Liebherr refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher, custom Italian subway tile backsplash and granite countertops. Both bathrooms feature custom tile and fixtures. The corner great room offers room to spread out, easily accommodating a large dining table. The master bedroom is bright, airy and includes an en-suite custom tiled bath plus generous closet space. The second bedroom is also quite spacious featuring a wall of windows and a large double closet. A second full bath, restored vintage hardwood floors throughout, and soaring 12 foot ceilings make this special home as unique as it is comfortable. Laundry is on the floor right around the corner. Come home to this popular, newly renovated building, now with brand new elevators, carpeted hallways with designer lighting, and a redesigned lobby. The building offers a 24 hour doorman, live-in super, bicycle storage, a common courtyard, and a furnished roof deck. Located in the heart of Greenwich Village between West 3rd and West 4th Streets, you are around the corner from some of the city's best restaurants and nightlife, and easy distance to the N,R,B,D,F,V and 6 trains, as well as Washington Square Park and all the trendy shopping on lower Broadway just outside your door. Easy to show. Sorry NO PETS for renters. (Furniture in photos is virtually staged.)