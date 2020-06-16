All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

250 Mercer Street

250 Mercer Street · (646) 337-8200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 Mercer Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-1506 · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
elevator
bike storage
lobby
Open city views in an iconic village building! Perched on the 15th floor of 250 Mercer Street this 2 bed, 2 full bath corner loft home is bathed in light all day and enjoys remarkably open views from every over-sized window. The kitchen renovation includes custom maple cabinetry offering tons of storage, a Viking Professional range, Liebherr refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher, custom Italian subway tile backsplash and granite countertops. Both bathrooms feature custom tile and fixtures. The corner great room offers room to spread out, easily accommodating a large dining table. The master bedroom is bright, airy and includes an en-suite custom tiled bath plus generous closet space. The second bedroom is also quite spacious featuring a wall of windows and a large double closet. A second full bath, restored vintage hardwood floors throughout, and soaring 12 foot ceilings make this special home as unique as it is comfortable. Laundry is on the floor right around the corner. Come home to this popular, newly renovated building, now with brand new elevators, carpeted hallways with designer lighting, and a redesigned lobby. The building offers a 24 hour doorman, live-in super, bicycle storage, a common courtyard, and a furnished roof deck. Located in the heart of Greenwich Village between West 3rd and West 4th Streets, you are around the corner from some of the city's best restaurants and nightlife, and easy distance to the N,R,B,D,F,V and 6 trains, as well as Washington Square Park and all the trendy shopping on lower Broadway just outside your door. Easy to show. Sorry NO PETS for renters. (Furniture in photos is virtually staged.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Mercer Street have any available units?
250 Mercer Street has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 Mercer Street have?
Some of 250 Mercer Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Mercer Street currently offering any rent specials?
250 Mercer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Mercer Street pet-friendly?
No, 250 Mercer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 250 Mercer Street offer parking?
No, 250 Mercer Street does not offer parking.
Does 250 Mercer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Mercer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Mercer Street have a pool?
No, 250 Mercer Street does not have a pool.
Does 250 Mercer Street have accessible units?
No, 250 Mercer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Mercer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Mercer Street has units with dishwashers.
