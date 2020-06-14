250 East 31st Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this rarely available and newly gut-renovated spacious penthouse duplex condo in Kips Bay. This gorgeous apartment features:> 2 Bedrooms> 2 Full bathrooms> 1 Huge private terrace> 1 Working fireplace> 1 In-unit laundry room> Highly desirable duplex layout for maximum utility and comfort> Gut-renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher> Eastern and southern exposure for plenty of natural sunlight throughout the dayEast Side Townhouse Condominium is a 25-unit fireproof building with lots to offer! In addition to its incredibly convenient location, the building has a new elevator and live-in superintendent. Concrete between floors ensures a quiet and insulated interior for maximum comfort and enjoyment.250 E 31st Street is conveniently situated 4 blocks from the nearest train stop on the 6 train. The surrounding area features plenty of attractive options for shopping, dining, banking, exercise, and more! Local staples include: Fairway supermarket, Trader Joe's, AMC Kips Bay movie theater, Equinox gym, Birch coffee, and Cleo restaurant.Easy viewings by appointment.