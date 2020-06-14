All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:59 PM

250 East 31st Street

250 East 31st Street · (212) 300-6412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 East 31st Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH-9A · Avail. now

$5,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
media room
Welcome home to this rarely available and newly gut-renovated spacious penthouse duplex condo in Kips Bay. This gorgeous apartment features:> 2 Bedrooms> 2 Full bathrooms> 1 Huge private terrace> 1 Working fireplace> 1 In-unit laundry room> Highly desirable duplex layout for maximum utility and comfort> Gut-renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher> Eastern and southern exposure for plenty of natural sunlight throughout the dayEast Side Townhouse Condominium is a 25-unit fireproof building with lots to offer! In addition to its incredibly convenient location, the building has a new elevator and live-in superintendent. Concrete between floors ensures a quiet and insulated interior for maximum comfort and enjoyment.250 E 31st Street is conveniently situated 4 blocks from the nearest train stop on the 6 train. The surrounding area features plenty of attractive options for shopping, dining, banking, exercise, and more! Local staples include: Fairway supermarket, Trader Joe's, AMC Kips Bay movie theater, Equinox gym, Birch coffee, and Cleo restaurant.Easy viewings by appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 East 31st Street have any available units?
250 East 31st Street has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 East 31st Street have?
Some of 250 East 31st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 East 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
250 East 31st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 East 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 250 East 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 250 East 31st Street offer parking?
No, 250 East 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 250 East 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 East 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 East 31st Street have a pool?
No, 250 East 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 250 East 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 250 East 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 250 East 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 East 31st Street has units with dishwashers.
