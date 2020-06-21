250 E 50TH ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Renovated 1 bedroom with marble bath, washer & dryer, and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, and dishwasher. Wide plank oak flooring, exposed brick, and recessed pinpoint halogen lighting. Located within Midtown East, the apartment is near great shopping and restaurants. Short walk to public transportation including the 6, E, & M subway lines in addition to the M15 Selectbus Service.Please contact office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout. CROMAN5430