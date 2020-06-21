All apartments in New York
250 E 50TH ST.
250 E 50TH ST.

250 East 50th Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 East 50th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated 1 bedroom with marble bath, washer & dryer, and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, and dishwasher. Wide plank oak flooring, exposed brick, and recessed pinpoint halogen lighting. Located within Midtown East, the apartment is near great shopping and restaurants. Short walk to public transportation including the 6, E, & M subway lines in addition to the M15 Selectbus Service.Please contact office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout. CROMAN5430

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 E 50TH ST. have any available units?
250 E 50TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 E 50TH ST. have?
Some of 250 E 50TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 E 50TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
250 E 50TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 E 50TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 250 E 50TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 250 E 50TH ST. offer parking?
No, 250 E 50TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 250 E 50TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 E 50TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 E 50TH ST. have a pool?
No, 250 E 50TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 250 E 50TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 250 E 50TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 250 E 50TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 E 50TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
