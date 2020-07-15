All apartments in New York
Last updated June 26 2020 at 8:24 AM

248 MOTT ST.

248 Mott Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

248 Mott Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
Beautiful 1 bedroom on prime tree lined Soho/NoLita block available for August 1st occupancy. The apartment features granite kitchen with dishwasher, washer & dryer, balcony, marble bath, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and exposed brick. Located just steps from great shopping, restaurants and nightlife. Conveniently located close to several subway lines, including the 6, B, D, F, M, and R lines.Please call for an appointment to view. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease! Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 MOTT ST. have any available units?
248 MOTT ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 MOTT ST. have?
Some of 248 MOTT ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 MOTT ST. currently offering any rent specials?
248 MOTT ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 MOTT ST. pet-friendly?
No, 248 MOTT ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 248 MOTT ST. offer parking?
No, 248 MOTT ST. does not offer parking.
Does 248 MOTT ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 248 MOTT ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 MOTT ST. have a pool?
No, 248 MOTT ST. does not have a pool.
Does 248 MOTT ST. have accessible units?
No, 248 MOTT ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 248 MOTT ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 248 MOTT ST. has units with dishwashers.
