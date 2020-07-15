248 MOTT ST.

Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom on prime tree lined Soho/NoLita block available for August 1st occupancy. The apartment features granite kitchen with dishwasher, washer & dryer, balcony, marble bath, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and exposed brick. Located just steps from great shopping, restaurants and nightlife. Conveniently located close to several subway lines, including the 6, B, D, F, M, and R lines.Please call for an appointment to view. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease! Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.