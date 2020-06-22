247 East 33rd St.

Amenities

Furnished Studio (Full) home with a full bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available! June Homes simplifies the moving process by providing quality properties in desirable locations, offering flexible-term renting options to fit your needs, furnishing all properties with a unique feel to match your style, removing hidden fees and so you know exactly, what you re signing up for, and streamlining the process submit documents to move-in with us. The home includes ac, a private bathroom, heating high speed internet, bed linens, and towels. To take a virtual walk-through of the home click here: https://geocv.com/J2cDcNFnO6KCv65Fk-jljA About June Homes: The traditional rental market isn t designed for the renter. Yet, we know that where you live is the foundation of the rest of your life. So, we took a broken system and redesigned it from the ground up, with the renter in mind. June offers beautiful, flexible-term apartments, furnished or unfurnished, with others or on your own. With no broker fees, no sign-up costs, and no catch we don t just make renting fair, we make it delightful. We re on a mission to fix the rental market. Curated apartments. A fair, simple process. And a better deal. You re home now. Located in the Murray Hill. this newly renovated studio residence provides the perfect city living with all the amenities you d need. An original brick fireplace makes the home feel cozy and elegant. Every fixture has been hand-selected for this property lending a hotel-like feel right at home. The entry separates the kitchen and bedroom. The kitchen has been fully renovated with new appliances. An intimate breakfast nook is nestled between the living area and the bed area. Next to the bed is a large walnut wood desk and a black modern spindle chair. At the foot of the bed are two accent chairs that serve as seating to watch television and to entertain. The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve. The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate. These prices were generated on May 25, 2020. See below for additional prices and date range options: July 12, 2020 - Aug. 26, 2020: $2475.00/month #203: Murray Hill Studio (Full)



Terms: One year lease