247 East 33rd St.
Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:40 AM

247 East 33rd St.

247 East 33rd Street · (888) 457-6697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

247 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Furnished Studio (Full) home with a full bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available! June Homes simplifies the moving process by providing quality properties in desirable locations, offering flexible-term renting options to fit your needs, furnishing all properties with a unique feel to match your style, removing hidden fees and so you know exactly, what you re signing up for, and streamlining the process submit documents to move-in with us. The home includes ac, a private bathroom, heating high speed internet, bed linens, and towels. To take a virtual walk-through of the home click here: https://geocv.com/J2cDcNFnO6KCv65Fk-jljA About June Homes: The traditional rental market isn t designed for the renter. Yet, we know that where you live is the foundation of the rest of your life. So, we took a broken system and redesigned it from the ground up, with the renter in mind. June offers beautiful, flexible-term apartments, furnished or unfurnished, with others or on your own. With no broker fees, no sign-up costs, and no catch we don t just make renting fair, we make it delightful. We re on a mission to fix the rental market. Curated apartments. A fair, simple process. And a better deal. You re home now. Located in the Murray Hill. this newly renovated studio residence provides the perfect city living with all the amenities you d need. An original brick fireplace makes the home feel cozy and elegant. Every fixture has been hand-selected for this property lending a hotel-like feel right at home. The entry separates the kitchen and bedroom. The kitchen has been fully renovated with new appliances. An intimate breakfast nook is nestled between the living area and the bed area. Next to the bed is a large walnut wood desk and a black modern spindle chair. At the foot of the bed are two accent chairs that serve as seating to watch television and to entertain. The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve. The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate. These prices were generated on May 25, 2020. See below for additional prices and date range options: July 12, 2020 - Aug. 26, 2020: $2475.00/month #203: Murray Hill Studio (Full)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 East 33rd St. have any available units?
247 East 33rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 East 33rd St. have?
Some of 247 East 33rd St.'s amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 East 33rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
247 East 33rd St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 East 33rd St. pet-friendly?
No, 247 East 33rd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 247 East 33rd St. offer parking?
No, 247 East 33rd St. does not offer parking.
Does 247 East 33rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 East 33rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 East 33rd St. have a pool?
No, 247 East 33rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 247 East 33rd St. have accessible units?
No, 247 East 33rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 247 East 33rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 East 33rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
