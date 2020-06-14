All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

245 Seventh Avenue

245 7th Ave · (917) 885-6988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

245 7th Ave, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-C · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
A XXX Mint and Spacious Loft that has been renovated to perfection. This 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment has the highest quality finishes throughout. Bathed in natural light, it features 11.5 ft ceilings and over sized tilt and turn windows. Watch the world go by! The enormous windowed kitchen, open to the entertaining area, has a breakfast bar and would please the most discerning chef with Viking and Miele appliances. The Master Bedroom is quite large and has an en suite bathroom. There is also a powder room for guests. Other highlights of the apartment are the hardwood floors, Central A/C, Washer Dryer in the apartment and tremendous closet space . All this in the boutique Chelsea Atelier with F/T doorman, located at the crossroads of Chelsea, Nomad and Flatiron.. Enjoy everything the neighborhoods have to offer, Madison Sq Pk, great restaurants, shopping, art galleries, Whole Foods, Eataly and Trader Joes. Convenient to all transportation. There are no compromises here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Seventh Avenue have any available units?
245 Seventh Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 Seventh Avenue have?
Some of 245 Seventh Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Seventh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
245 Seventh Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Seventh Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 245 Seventh Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 245 Seventh Avenue offer parking?
No, 245 Seventh Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 245 Seventh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 Seventh Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Seventh Avenue have a pool?
No, 245 Seventh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 245 Seventh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 245 Seventh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Seventh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Seventh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
