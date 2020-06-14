245 Seventh Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman

A XXX Mint and Spacious Loft that has been renovated to perfection. This 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment has the highest quality finishes throughout. Bathed in natural light, it features 11.5 ft ceilings and over sized tilt and turn windows. Watch the world go by! The enormous windowed kitchen, open to the entertaining area, has a breakfast bar and would please the most discerning chef with Viking and Miele appliances. The Master Bedroom is quite large and has an en suite bathroom. There is also a powder room for guests. Other highlights of the apartment are the hardwood floors, Central A/C, Washer Dryer in the apartment and tremendous closet space . All this in the boutique Chelsea Atelier with F/T doorman, located at the crossroads of Chelsea, Nomad and Flatiron.. Enjoy everything the neighborhoods have to offer, Madison Sq Pk, great restaurants, shopping, art galleries, Whole Foods, Eataly and Trader Joes. Convenient to all transportation. There are no compromises here!