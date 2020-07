Amenities

*LOW FEE**DECEMBER 1 MOVE IN OR EARLIER!!!**RENT STABILIZED*THIS IS A MUST SEE IN GRAMERCY PARK AREA!-Elevator-24 Hour doorman-Package Room-Live in Super-Laundry RoomRENOVATED: HUGE ALCOVE STUDIO-New eat in granite kitchen with full range appliances. -Massive living room -Super sunny! Tons of storage and MASSIVE walk-in closet -Renovated marble bathroomTHIS APT WILL BE SOMEBODY'S HOME IN NO TIME! CONTACT ASAP TO SECURE A PRIVATE VIEWING OR TO RECEIVE OTHER LUXURY GEMS IN NYC. FOR AN EXCLUSIVE VIEWING CONTACT AFIK, EMAIL: AfikA@calibernyc.com CELL: 917-577-1904 NOT WHAT YOUR LOOKING FOR? STRESS NO MORE! WITH ACCESS TO ALL NYC LISTINGS I WILL WORK 24/7 TO FIND YOU THE APARTMENT YOU CAN FINALLY CALL "HOME"! CALL/TEXT/EMAIL ANYTIME ANY DAY!