Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

245 Bennett Avenue

245 Bennett Avenue · (917) 392-3632
Location

245 Bennett Avenue, New York, NY 10040
Washington Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-E · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Check out this brand new gut renovated 1 bedroom to call home. Apartment 3E is located within the Fort Tryon Gardens Apartments in the heart of Hudson Heights, near the fabulous Fort Tryon Park and great local amenities! Live in one of Manhattan's greenest, cleanest, and soon-to-be-hottest neighborhoods in a spacious, bright ready-to-move-in apartment. Residence 3E has a spacious floor plan with plenty of space for living, dining, and sleeping. Call today to set your private virtual or in-person appointment.

Located at 245 Bennett Avenue, Fort Tryon Gardens in Hudson Heights, NY is a well-run, professionally-managed building, a live-in super, and a dedicated maintenance staff. A lovely landscaped garden surrounds this pet-friendly building situated in a friendly, diverse community. Recent improvements include an updated elevator, new 24/7 card-operated laundry facilities, and energy-efficient heating and lighting systems. Among the other perks are bike storage and storage cages for a fee, security camera-monitored entrances, and an amazing location right across the street from the 190th Street A train express station that gets you to Midtown in 20 minutes. The 1 train at 191st Street is just two minutes away. The building is minutes from major throughways (I-87, I-95/George Washington Bridge) for easy access out of Manhattan to Westchester County, Upstate New York, and New Jersey. Also close by is Fort Tryon Park, a relaxing oasis overlooking the Hudson River and Palisades, the world-famous Cloisters, New Leaf restaurant and other attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Bennett Avenue have any available units?
245 Bennett Avenue has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 Bennett Avenue have?
Some of 245 Bennett Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Bennett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
245 Bennett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Bennett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 Bennett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 245 Bennett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 245 Bennett Avenue offers parking.
Does 245 Bennett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Bennett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Bennett Avenue have a pool?
No, 245 Bennett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 245 Bennett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 245 Bennett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Bennett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Bennett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
