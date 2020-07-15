Amenities

Check out this brand new gut renovated 1 bedroom to call home. Apartment 3E is located within the Fort Tryon Gardens Apartments in the heart of Hudson Heights, near the fabulous Fort Tryon Park and great local amenities! Live in one of Manhattan's greenest, cleanest, and soon-to-be-hottest neighborhoods in a spacious, bright ready-to-move-in apartment. Residence 3E has a spacious floor plan with plenty of space for living, dining, and sleeping. Call today to set your private virtual or in-person appointment.



Located at 245 Bennett Avenue, Fort Tryon Gardens in Hudson Heights, NY is a well-run, professionally-managed building, a live-in super, and a dedicated maintenance staff. A lovely landscaped garden surrounds this pet-friendly building situated in a friendly, diverse community. Recent improvements include an updated elevator, new 24/7 card-operated laundry facilities, and energy-efficient heating and lighting systems. Among the other perks are bike storage and storage cages for a fee, security camera-monitored entrances, and an amazing location right across the street from the 190th Street A train express station that gets you to Midtown in 20 minutes. The 1 train at 191st Street is just two minutes away. The building is minutes from major throughways (I-87, I-95/George Washington Bridge) for easy access out of Manhattan to Westchester County, Upstate New York, and New Jersey. Also close by is Fort Tryon Park, a relaxing oasis overlooking the Hudson River and Palisades, the world-famous Cloisters, New Leaf restaurant and other attractions.