Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:01 AM

244 East 75th Street

244 East 75th Street · (877) 249-1022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

244 East 75th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$7,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
key fob access
tennis court
About The Apartment

The unit is a confident, inviting furnished three bed duplex apartment unit located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on 75th Street. Available for stays starting at one month, key apartment features include a Juliet Balcony, Stainless Steel and Granite Kitchen, Keyless Latch Entry, Laundry In-Unit, Marble Bathroom, Desk Work Area, WiFi, AC/Heat and Cable TV. The unit is professionally managed and comes with clean linens, cozy towels, and everything you'll need to get started from the moment you check in.

About the Area

The apartment is located in an elevator building in one of the most iconic districts of Manhattan, the Upper East Side. Located minutes from Central Park, The Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art, featuring a public tennis court across the street and nearby public transportation options include the 4, 5, 6, and Q trains.

Check-In

During your stay, you'll have easy access to the property management team who will be able to help you schedule additional cleaning services, answer your questions, and anything you may need so you can relax and enjoy your stay.

Highlights

- Elevator Lift
- Keyless Latch Access
- WiFi
- Cable TV
- AC/Heater
- Laundry In-Unit
- Desk Work Area

Fast Application Process! Price Listed is for a 12 Month Stay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 East 75th Street have any available units?
244 East 75th Street has a unit available for $7,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 East 75th Street have?
Some of 244 East 75th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 East 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
244 East 75th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 East 75th Street pet-friendly?
No, 244 East 75th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 244 East 75th Street offer parking?
No, 244 East 75th Street does not offer parking.
Does 244 East 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 244 East 75th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 East 75th Street have a pool?
No, 244 East 75th Street does not have a pool.
Does 244 East 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 244 East 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 244 East 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 East 75th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
