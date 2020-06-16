244 East 75th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator internet access key fob access tennis court

About The Apartment



The unit is a confident, inviting furnished three bed duplex apartment unit located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on 75th Street. Available for stays starting at one month, key apartment features include a Juliet Balcony, Stainless Steel and Granite Kitchen, Keyless Latch Entry, Laundry In-Unit, Marble Bathroom, Desk Work Area, WiFi, AC/Heat and Cable TV. The unit is professionally managed and comes with clean linens, cozy towels, and everything you'll need to get started from the moment you check in.



About the Area



The apartment is located in an elevator building in one of the most iconic districts of Manhattan, the Upper East Side. Located minutes from Central Park, The Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art, featuring a public tennis court across the street and nearby public transportation options include the 4, 5, 6, and Q trains.



Check-In



During your stay, you'll have easy access to the property management team who will be able to help you schedule additional cleaning services, answer your questions, and anything you may need so you can relax and enjoy your stay.



Highlights



- Elevator Lift

- Keyless Latch Access

- WiFi

- Cable TV

- AC/Heater

- Laundry In-Unit

- Desk Work Area



Fast Application Process! Price Listed is for a 12 Month Stay!