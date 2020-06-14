241 West 4th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Finishes are MINT -Sorry, but no pets and no smoking here- the ground floor of townhouse with gorgeous built-ins (mirrored closets), French doors into BR, hardwood floors, lovely open kitchen area, mirrored dressing area with washer/dryer, and fabulous bathroom with lots of storage, and glass enclosed tub-shower. Designer lighting throughout. This apartment is an easy walk to the best restaurants and boutique shops on Bleecker, The Whitney and The Highline. Groceries and delis are numerous. It is in the heart of the West Village - with easy access to West 4 St subways (ACEFVBD), the 1 at Christopher and the PATH train. ***NB: Visit to apartment will be offered with At least 24 hour notice please.