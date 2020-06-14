All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

241 West 4th Street

241 West 4th Street · (917) 575-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

241 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Finishes are MINT -Sorry, but no pets and no smoking here- the ground floor of townhouse with gorgeous built-ins (mirrored closets), French doors into BR, hardwood floors, lovely open kitchen area, mirrored dressing area with washer/dryer, and fabulous bathroom with lots of storage, and glass enclosed tub-shower. Designer lighting throughout. This apartment is an easy walk to the best restaurants and boutique shops on Bleecker, The Whitney and The Highline. Groceries and delis are numerous. It is in the heart of the West Village - with easy access to West 4 St subways (ACEFVBD), the 1 at Christopher and the PATH train. ***NB: Visit to apartment will be offered with At least 24 hour notice please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 West 4th Street have any available units?
241 West 4th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 241 West 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
241 West 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 West 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 241 West 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 241 West 4th Street offer parking?
No, 241 West 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 241 West 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 West 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 West 4th Street have a pool?
No, 241 West 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 241 West 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 241 West 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 241 West 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 West 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 West 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 West 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
