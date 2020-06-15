All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

241 Fifth Avenue

241 5th Avenue · (917) 734-7525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

241 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10016
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 9A · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
yoga
Stylish NoMad Fifth Avenue 1-Bedroom, 1-Bath + 2-Extra Large Storage Units! This ultra-modern one-bedroom, one-bathroom 241 Fifth Ave, #7A - faces west over Fifth Avenue in the heart of NoMad. Features an open kitchen with a large Island, top-of-the-line Miele appliances and designer fixtures and finishes. The bathroom comes complete with a soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower, and radiant-heat floors. Additional features include elegantly stained oak flooring, an in-unit Bosch Washer and Dryer, excellent closet space, central air and comes with 2-extra large individual storage units. Designed by renowned architects ODA, 241 Fifth Avenue is a premier luxury condominium with amenities that include a full-time doorman; landscaped rooftop terrace with panoramic views; state-of-the-art fitness center; Zen tranquility room for yoga, Pilates and meditation; as well as private wellness treatment room, which offers a serene space for massage or beauty treatments. The building is pet-friendly. Set just to the north of Madison Square Park, the best of downtown Manhattan is in reach at 241 Fifth Avenue, with shopping, transportation, and hundreds of amazing restaurants all within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
241 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 241 Fifth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
241 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 Fifth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 241 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 241 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 241 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 Fifth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 241 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 241 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 241 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
