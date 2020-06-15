Amenities

Stylish NoMad Fifth Avenue 1-Bedroom, 1-Bath + 2-Extra Large Storage Units! This ultra-modern one-bedroom, one-bathroom 241 Fifth Ave, #7A - faces west over Fifth Avenue in the heart of NoMad. Features an open kitchen with a large Island, top-of-the-line Miele appliances and designer fixtures and finishes. The bathroom comes complete with a soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower, and radiant-heat floors. Additional features include elegantly stained oak flooring, an in-unit Bosch Washer and Dryer, excellent closet space, central air and comes with 2-extra large individual storage units. Designed by renowned architects ODA, 241 Fifth Avenue is a premier luxury condominium with amenities that include a full-time doorman; landscaped rooftop terrace with panoramic views; state-of-the-art fitness center; Zen tranquility room for yoga, Pilates and meditation; as well as private wellness treatment room, which offers a serene space for massage or beauty treatments. The building is pet-friendly. Set just to the north of Madison Square Park, the best of downtown Manhattan is in reach at 241 Fifth Avenue, with shopping, transportation, and hundreds of amazing restaurants all within walking distance.