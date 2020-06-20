All apartments in New York
241 East 46th Street
241 East 46th Street

241 East 46th Street · (917) 601-9488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

241 East 46th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous and Renovated Studio in Prime Midtown location! NO FEE ABSOLUTE DEAL! *THIS APARTMENT WILL NOT STAY IN THE MARKET LONG*In the heart of Midtown East ( 2ND AVE. AND EAST 46 ST.) an amazing opportunity has become available! A large studio apartment that has it all! -Large studio! Large living area can easily fit a giant size sectional sofa and dinning table,-Large Living Space, -NO FEE,-Well maintained building,-Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances,-Over-sized closets,-Excellent Location, The building is one block from the 4,5,6,7 TRAINS and Metro North! Minutes to all things we enjoy wonderful restaurants, cafes, park and so much more! -Full Appliances And Full Bathroom, -Hardwood Floors, -Sunny Layout, Happy apartment! -High Ceilings, -Renovated, -Pets allowed,-Excellent management,-On site super, -Easy approval and procedures, Reach out now to schedule your private viewing! Contact Sam today to start enjoying this apartment every day! bestaptsnyc154221

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 East 46th Street have any available units?
241 East 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 East 46th Street have?
Some of 241 East 46th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 East 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
241 East 46th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 East 46th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 East 46th Street is pet friendly.
Does 241 East 46th Street offer parking?
No, 241 East 46th Street does not offer parking.
Does 241 East 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 East 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 East 46th Street have a pool?
No, 241 East 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 241 East 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 241 East 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 241 East 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 East 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
