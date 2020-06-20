241 East 46th Street

Amenities
Gorgeous and Renovated Studio in Prime Midtown location! NO FEE ABSOLUTE DEAL! *THIS APARTMENT WILL NOT STAY IN THE MARKET LONG*In the heart of Midtown East ( 2ND AVE. AND EAST 46 ST.) an amazing opportunity has become available! A large studio apartment that has it all! -Large studio! Large living area can easily fit a giant size sectional sofa and dinning table,-Large Living Space, -NO FEE,-Well maintained building,-Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances,-Over-sized closets,-Excellent Location, The building is one block from the 4,5,6,7 TRAINS and Metro North! Minutes to all things we enjoy wonderful restaurants, cafes, park and so much more! -Full Appliances And Full Bathroom, -Hardwood Floors, -Sunny Layout, Happy apartment! -High Ceilings, -Renovated, -Pets allowed,-Excellent management,-On site super, -Easy approval and procedures, Reach out now to schedule your private viewing! Contact Sam today to start enjoying this apartment every day! bestaptsnyc154221