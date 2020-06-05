All apartments in New York
241 East 24th Street

Location

241 East 24th Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
About The ApartmentThe unit is a bright, inviting furnished studio apartment located in Gramercy, Manhattan on 24th Street. Available for stays starting at one month, key apartment features include a Stainless Steel and Granite Kitchen, Laundry In-Unit, Breakfast Bar, WiFi, AC/Heat and Cable TV. The unit is professionally managed and comes with clean linens, cozy towels, and everything you'll need to get started from the moment you check in.About the AreaThe apartment is located in a brownstone building in Gramercy, Manhattan. Located minutes from various famous restaurants and venues and nearby public transportation options include the 6, N, Q and R trains.Check-InDuring your stay, you'll have easy access to the property management team who will be able to help you schedule additional cleaning services, answer your questions, and anything you may need so you can relax and enjoy your stay.Highlights- WiFi- Cable TV- AC/Heater- Desk Work Area- Laundry In-UnitFast Application Process! Price Listed is for a 12 Month Stay! RentNY1792

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 East 24th Street have any available units?
241 East 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 East 24th Street have?
Some of 241 East 24th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 East 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
241 East 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 East 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 241 East 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 241 East 24th Street offer parking?
No, 241 East 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 241 East 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 East 24th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 East 24th Street have a pool?
No, 241 East 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 241 East 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 241 East 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 241 East 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 East 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
