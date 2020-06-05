241 East 24th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning internet access

About The ApartmentThe unit is a bright, inviting furnished studio apartment located in Gramercy, Manhattan on 24th Street. Available for stays starting at one month, key apartment features include a Stainless Steel and Granite Kitchen, Laundry In-Unit, Breakfast Bar, WiFi, AC/Heat and Cable TV. The unit is professionally managed and comes with clean linens, cozy towels, and everything you'll need to get started from the moment you check in.About the AreaThe apartment is located in a brownstone building in Gramercy, Manhattan. Located minutes from various famous restaurants and venues and nearby public transportation options include the 6, N, Q and R trains.Check-InDuring your stay, you'll have easy access to the property management team who will be able to help you schedule additional cleaning services, answer your questions, and anything you may need so you can relax and enjoy your stay.Highlights- WiFi- Cable TV- AC/Heater- Desk Work Area- Laundry In-UnitFast Application Process! Price Listed is for a 12 Month Stay! RentNY1792