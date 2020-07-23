All apartments in New York
240 Central Park South new york, ny
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

240 Central Park South new york, ny

240 Central Park South · (347) 283-8108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

240 Central Park South, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $6000 · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
Trendy and cozy Flex 2 Apartment! - Property Id: 178067

Located right in the heart of Columbus Circle, 240 Central Park South is a true landmark in an unbeatable location. With unrivaled proximity to Central Park, Columbus Circle, and over ten different subway lines, convenience is just one of the building's many amenities and a great view!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/240-central-park-south-new-york-ny-manhattan-ny/178067
Property Id 178067

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5946476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Central Park South new york, ny have any available units?
240 Central Park South new york, ny has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 240 Central Park South new york, ny currently offering any rent specials?
240 Central Park South new york, ny is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Central Park South new york, ny pet-friendly?
No, 240 Central Park South new york, ny is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 240 Central Park South new york, ny offer parking?
No, 240 Central Park South new york, ny does not offer parking.
Does 240 Central Park South new york, ny have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Central Park South new york, ny does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Central Park South new york, ny have a pool?
No, 240 Central Park South new york, ny does not have a pool.
Does 240 Central Park South new york, ny have accessible units?
No, 240 Central Park South new york, ny does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Central Park South new york, ny have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Central Park South new york, ny has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Central Park South new york, ny have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Central Park South new york, ny does not have units with air conditioning.
