IMMERSIVE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR & VIDEO AVAILABLESpacious two bedroom in Harlem. Located only two flights in a well-maintained building. Apartment features: oversized living room with large windows facing south; open kitchen with full-sized appliances; Hardwood floors; high ceilings; palatial master bedroom with a seating/extra storage area and excellent closet space; updated windowed bathroom; and a second bedroom Located on the opposite side of the apartment Which comfortably fits a queen bed. To view this apartment or any other, contact me anytime via email.