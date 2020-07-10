All apartments in New York
239 West 72nd Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:10 AM

239 West 72nd Street

239 West 72nd Street · (212) 957-4100
Location

239 West 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4R · Avail. now

$4,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*Renovated equal-sized three bedrooms on W. 72nd Street off Broadway. blocks to 2/3 EXPRESS TRAINS and Crosstown Bus. This unit is only THREE flights up in the HEART of the Upper West Side. Apartment features: Gut-renovated kitchen with quartz counter-top, deep sink, dishwasher and built-in microwave; refinished hardwood floors; walk-in closet; three queen-sized bedrooms, each with a double sliding-door closet; oversized living room and dining nook; new light fixtures; deco-fireplace; high ceilings and northern exposure. Laundry and cleaners next door. Conveniently located to ALL major transportation, Bloomingdale's, Fairway and Trader Joes. Short walk to Lincoln Center. No dogs. Broker fee applies. To view this apartment or any other, please contact me any time via text or email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 West 72nd Street have any available units?
239 West 72nd Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 West 72nd Street have?
Some of 239 West 72nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 West 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
239 West 72nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 West 72nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 239 West 72nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 239 West 72nd Street offer parking?
No, 239 West 72nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 239 West 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 West 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 West 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 239 West 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 239 West 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 239 West 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 239 West 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 West 72nd Street has units with dishwashers.
