239 West 72nd Street

*Renovated equal-sized three bedrooms on W. 72nd Street off Broadway. blocks to 2/3 EXPRESS TRAINS and Crosstown Bus. This unit is only THREE flights up in the HEART of the Upper West Side. Apartment features: Gut-renovated kitchen with quartz counter-top, deep sink, dishwasher and built-in microwave; refinished hardwood floors; walk-in closet; three queen-sized bedrooms, each with a double sliding-door closet; oversized living room and dining nook; new light fixtures; deco-fireplace; high ceilings and northern exposure. Laundry and cleaners next door. Conveniently located to ALL major transportation, Bloomingdale's, Fairway and Trader Joes. Short walk to Lincoln Center. No dogs. Broker fee applies. To view this apartment or any other, please contact me any time via text or email.