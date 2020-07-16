239 West 16th Street

Amenities
Sun drenched, South facing one bedroom on a treelined block in PRIME Chelsea. The apartment boasts plenty of natural light, renovated kitchen with granite countertop, renovated bathroom with a skylight and extra storage space, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout and ample closet space. Conveniently located just minutes to the A/C/E/1/2/3/F/M trains and the PATH train. Restaurants, coffee shops, bars with outdoor seating right in the vicinity. The apartment is on the top floor, 3 flights up.Sorry no pets allowed. Please call or email with any questions or to schedule a viewing.