All apartments in New York
Find more places like 239 West 16th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
239 West 16th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

239 West 16th Street

239 West 16th Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

239 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit D-1 · Avail. now

$2,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Sun drenched, South facing one bedroom on a treelined block in PRIME Chelsea. The apartment boasts plenty of natural light, renovated kitchen with granite countertop, renovated bathroom with a skylight and extra storage space, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout and ample closet space. Conveniently located just minutes to the A/C/E/1/2/3/F/M trains and the PATH train. Restaurants, coffee shops, bars with outdoor seating right in the vicinity. The apartment is on the top floor, 3 flights up.Sorry no pets allowed. Please call or email with any questions or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 West 16th Street have any available units?
239 West 16th Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 West 16th Street have?
Some of 239 West 16th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 West 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
239 West 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 West 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 239 West 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 239 West 16th Street offer parking?
No, 239 West 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 239 West 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 West 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 West 16th Street have a pool?
No, 239 West 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 239 West 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 239 West 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 239 West 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 West 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 239 West 16th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
The Bristol
300 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
The Ventura
240 E 86th St
New York, NY 10028

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity