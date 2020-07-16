239 West 16th Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated coffee bar air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

Sun drenched, South facing one bedroom on a treelined block in PRIME Chelsea. The apartment boasts plenty of natural light, renovated kitchen with granite countertop, renovated bathroom with a skylight and extra storage space, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout and ample closet space. Conveniently located just minutes to the A/C/E/1/2/3/F/M trains and the PATH train. Restaurants, coffee shops, bars with outdoor seating right in the vicinity. The apartment is on the top floor, 3 flights up.Sorry no pets allowed. Please call or email with any questions or to schedule a viewing.