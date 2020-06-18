237 East 28th Street

Amenities

Amazing BRAND NEW fully furnished 1 bdr apartment : - Newly renovated. - All brand new furniture! - Large KING size bedroom. - Kitchen with all kitchen utensils and supplies. - High ceilings and lots of natural light. - Wireless Internet, Flat-screen smart TV, basic cable, Netflix. - Sofa-bed / sleeping coach. BUILDING: - Apartment is located on the 4th floor. - Walk-up building. LOCATION: - Located on East 28th St and 3rd Ave. - Close to lots of restaurants, AMC movie theatre, supermarket, close by to Empire Estate, Gramercy Park, etc. - Close to the subway: * 6 at 28th St (0.3 miles) * 6 at 33rd St (0.37 miles) * 6 at 23rd St (0.38 miles) * FERRY at E 34th Street Ferry Landing (0.45 miles) * N-R-W at 23rd St (0.52 miles) For more information, please e-mail with your preferable move-in date and duration of your stay. mmp1639