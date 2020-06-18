All apartments in New York
237 East 28th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

recently renovated
media room
internet access
furnished
furnished
recently renovated
internet access
media room
Amazing BRAND NEW fully furnished 1 bdr apartment : - Newly renovated. - All brand new furniture! - Large KING size bedroom. - Kitchen with all kitchen utensils and supplies. - High ceilings and lots of natural light. - Wireless Internet, Flat-screen smart TV, basic cable, Netflix. - Sofa-bed / sleeping coach. BUILDING: - Apartment is located on the 4th floor. - Walk-up building. LOCATION: - Located on East 28th St and 3rd Ave. - Close to lots of restaurants, AMC movie theatre, supermarket, close by to Empire Estate, Gramercy Park, etc. - Close to the subway: * 6 at 28th St (0.3 miles) * 6 at 33rd St (0.37 miles) * 6 at 23rd St (0.38 miles) * FERRY at E 34th Street Ferry Landing (0.45 miles) * N-R-W at 23rd St (0.52 miles) For more information, please e-mail with your preferable move-in date and duration of your stay. mmp1639

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 237 East 28th Street have any available units?
237 East 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 East 28th Street have?
Some of 237 East 28th Street's amenities include recently renovated, media room, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 East 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
237 East 28th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 East 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 237 East 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 237 East 28th Street offer parking?
No, 237 East 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 237 East 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 East 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 East 28th Street have a pool?
No, 237 East 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 237 East 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 237 East 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 237 East 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 East 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
