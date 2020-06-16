235 West 18th Street

Amenities

internet access range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities internet access

Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: 1 Bedroom (Queen) home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!



The home includes high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.



Its one of the most tasteful corners of the neighborhood and its waiting for you and your suitcase. Theres really no need to talk it up, but well lay out the perks anyway: tufted queen bed, wrap around exposed brick walls, sunlit full height windows, chic brass fixtures, corner writing desk, vintage rug and double door closet space with overhead storage.



The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.



The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.

The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.

These prices were generated on June 16, 2020.



See below for additional prices and date range options:



#253: Chelsea 1 Bedroom (Queen)