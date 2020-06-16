All apartments in New York
Find more places like 235 West 18th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
235 West 18th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:43 AM

235 West 18th Street

235 West 18th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

235 West 18th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,875

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

internet access
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: 1 Bedroom (Queen) home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

Its one of the most tasteful corners of the neighborhood and its waiting for you and your suitcase. Theres really no need to talk it up, but well lay out the perks anyway: tufted queen bed, wrap around exposed brick walls, sunlit full height windows, chic brass fixtures, corner writing desk, vintage rug and double door closet space with overhead storage.

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 16, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

#253: Chelsea 1 Bedroom (Queen)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 West 18th Street have any available units?
235 West 18th Street has a unit available for $2,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 235 West 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
235 West 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 West 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 235 West 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 235 West 18th Street offer parking?
No, 235 West 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 235 West 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 West 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 West 18th Street have a pool?
No, 235 West 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 235 West 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 235 West 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 235 West 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 West 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 West 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 West 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 235 West 18th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity