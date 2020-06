Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Beautiful Studio Apartment Located In The East Village. Unit Comes Complete With Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Microwave, And A Shared Outdoor Patio. Located In An Elevator Building With A Common Roof Area, Between 2nd And 3rd Avenues. Steps Away From Union Square And Saint Marks Place. Near The 4,5,6,N,Q,R,W, and L Trains At Union Square. *Video Tour. Keyah1381