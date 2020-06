Amenities

EXACT PICTURES! PHENOMENAL GUT RENOVATED GORGEOUS PENTHOUSE FIVE BED/2 FULL BATH DUPLEX WITH PRIVATE WRAP AROUND ROOFDECK WITH CITY VIEWS. IN LANDMARK PRE WAR BUILDING. FOUR QUEEN SIZE BEDROOMS AND ONE FULL SIZED. NICE SIZED LIVING ROOM IN PRIMEST OF PRIME GRAMERCY/UNION SQUARE/EAST VILLAGE BORDER. ELEVATOR/LAUNDRY BUILDING.REAL PICS OF EXACT APARTMENT...Soaring ceilings. WINDOWS IN EVERY ROOM- HUGE SIZED LIVING ROOM With exposed brick and lovely light fixture. THREE queen sized bedrooms (every bedroom has a closet and window.). CHEF'S kitchen- full size STAINLESS STEEL appliances INCLUDING DISHWASHER AND LARGE DOUBLE DOOR FRIDGE, GRANITE COUNTERTOP AND SO COOL TILED BACK SPLASH with lots of CHOCOLATE COLORED OAK designer cabinetry and lots of counter space. TWO FULL BOUTIQUE windowed bathrooms with slate flooring AND GORGEOUS EVERYTHING. BRAND NEW MAPLE HARDWOOD FLOORS. CANTILEVERED STAIRCASE TO 2ND FLOOR WITH TWO BEDROOMS THAT BOTH HAVE PATIO DOOR ACCESS TO BALCONY WITH TWO EXPOSURES. ALL NEWLY REFINISHED WINDOW AND DOOR FRAMES. BEAUTIFUL EXPOSED BRICK throughout. Price includes heat and hot water. Great price for location and square footage! This is a perfect share and a gorgeous renovation! People stay in this building for a long time!Six floor of a AN ELEVATOR/LAUNDRY building. Super on-site. Excellent management company. Building has just undergone a complete makeover with the addition of an elevator, laundry room, trash chutes and lobby renovation.This neighborhood cannot be beat NO WAY - NO HOW. YOU ARE AT THE INTERSECTION OF EAST VILLAGE AND UNION SQUARE. All trains are 2 BLOCKS AWAY at Union Square. All the best shopping at your doorstep. 2 parks less than a block away. 2 blocks to TRADER JOES - 3 to WHOLE FOODS. This is an amazingly large apartment. Just a block from Palladium dorm and great for NYU students! WILL RENT FAST! YOU MUST SEE!. Super on site. Excellent management company. This neighborhood cannot be beat. bestaptsnyc155203