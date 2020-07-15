All apartments in New York
231 East 62nd Street

Location

231 East 62nd Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$22,000

6 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
One of a kind, stately townhouse located in the famed Treadwell Farms Historic District on 62nd street. This historic building is situated on one of the best tree-lined townhouse blocks in all of Manhattan. This home is made up of 5 stories of bright and airy elegance. Among other notable features, there are 3 separate and private outdoor spaces, a beautiful roof deck with stunning city views, 4 wood burning fireplaces, and many timeless original details that give this townhouse undeniable charm and character. Currently configured as a 2 family home with 2 separate entrances, this building can easily be transformed into a dramatic single family residence. The 2 homes are connected in the inside already.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 East 62nd Street have any available units?
231 East 62nd Street has a unit available for $22,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 231 East 62nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
231 East 62nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 East 62nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 231 East 62nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 231 East 62nd Street offer parking?
No, 231 East 62nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 231 East 62nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 East 62nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 East 62nd Street have a pool?
No, 231 East 62nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 231 East 62nd Street have accessible units?
No, 231 East 62nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 231 East 62nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 East 62nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 East 62nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 East 62nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
