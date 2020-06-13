All apartments in New York
230 East 20th Street

230 East 20th Street · (347) 691-0503
Location

230 East 20th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
1 MONTH FREE & NO BROKER FEE ONLY ON A 24 MONTH LEASE MINIMUM / GROUND FLOORAmazing GROUND FLOOR! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath w/ Huge outdoor space residence boasts south exposure and an additional 363 square foot private terrace with impressive floor-to-ceiling windows. Italy-based Minimal kitchens pair grounding white oak and white lacquer cabinetry with a polished glass countertop and backsplash. Appliances are top-of-the-line featuring an integrated Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf microwave and Bosch dishwasher. A gracious Master Suite features a luxurious master bath including Bianco Dolomiti white marble-clad walls and flooring with radiant heat. A custom Minimal vanity features dual Kohler sinks, and Lefroy Brooks fixtures. A separate utilities closet houses a GE washer and dryer as well as central HVAC. Located just east of venerable Gramercy Park, Gramercy Square is a full-service condominium with 223 residences spanning a uniquely configured collection of four buildings. Elegantly seated around private gardens by M. Paul Friedberg & Partners and an exceptional 18,000-square-foot amenities suite The Gramercy Club designed and curated by La Palestra. In addition to an array of spaces that includes a state-of-the-art gym, spa, pool, residents' lounge, dining room, children's playroom, and tween room, The Gramercy Club offers stand-out cultural, athletic, and the option of bespoke wellness programming. Private storage and parking are available for purchase. NYLS101474

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 East 20th Street have any available units?
230 East 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 East 20th Street have?
Some of 230 East 20th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 East 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
230 East 20th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 East 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 230 East 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 230 East 20th Street offer parking?
Yes, 230 East 20th Street does offer parking.
Does 230 East 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 East 20th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 East 20th Street have a pool?
Yes, 230 East 20th Street has a pool.
Does 230 East 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 230 East 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 230 East 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 East 20th Street has units with dishwashers.
