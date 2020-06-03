All apartments in New York
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:34 AM

23 West 116th Street

23 West 116th Street · (917) 690-4861
Location

23 West 116th Street, New York, NY 10035
Harlem

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11A · Avail. now

$5,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Video Tour Link: https://youtu.be/9ehEPE9MgxgLocated at the Adeline, 23 West 116th Street, a premier Harlem building. This high floor corner three bedroom apartment with floor to ceiling 8 foot windows has beautiful light all day long! High ceilings and open views makes it feel even more spacious. The kitchen is comprised of white cabinetry, a marbled Caesarstone countertop and Energy Star stainless steel appliances by Bosch and Kitchen Aid. There is a large laundry closet with a Bosch washer and dryer and custom shelving for extra storage and all of your laundry and cleaning supplies. Flooring throughout the unit is comprised of DuChateau 7" wide white oak planks. The master suite features a large walk-in, custom closet and ensuite bath with a huge walk in shower and double sinks. The second bath has a custom vanity with ample storage, a deep tub and Restoration Hardware lighting. Guest bedrooms include custom lighting and closets aimed at maximizing both space and storage. The Adeline offers: a 24-hour doorman, a refrigerated package room, a fitness center, a kid's playroom, a residents' lounge and large capacity washers and dryers in the basement. There are also two landscaped and furnished outdoor spaces. Entertain all your friends on the 5,000 SF terrace on the second floor or relax up on the roof top terrace with amazing views. Bike storage and on-site parking is available for a fee on a limited basis. The building is located close to three parks, a half block from the 2,3 train and a short walk to the 6 train. A Blink Fitness is just next door. You will also be close to some of Harlem's favorite restaurants including Red Rooster, Lido, Vinateria, Clay, and Row House. There are also plenty of grocery store options including Whole Foods. Available for an June 1st move in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 West 116th Street have any available units?
23 West 116th Street has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 West 116th Street have?
Some of 23 West 116th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 West 116th Street currently offering any rent specials?
23 West 116th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 West 116th Street pet-friendly?
No, 23 West 116th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 23 West 116th Street offer parking?
Yes, 23 West 116th Street does offer parking.
Does 23 West 116th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 West 116th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 West 116th Street have a pool?
No, 23 West 116th Street does not have a pool.
Does 23 West 116th Street have accessible units?
No, 23 West 116th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 West 116th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 West 116th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
