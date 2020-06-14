23 East 126th Street

Amenities

This spacious one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located in a beautiful brownstone on a tree lined street in Central Harlem. Approximately 900 SF, the apartment receives great natural light and features hard wood floors, closets galore throughout, a Pullman kitchen with granite counter top and great cabinet space. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. The building is by the 125th street/ 4 and 5 train lines and Metro North station. The neighborhood is home to Wholefoods, Apollo Theater and by many renowned restaurants such as Red Rooster, Sylvia's, Maison Harlem, Chez Lucienne. Piaticci, and Barawine Harlem. Contact me for a viewing.