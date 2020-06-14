All apartments in New York
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:35 PM

23 East 126th Street

23 East 126th Street · (718) 501-8908
Location

23 East 126th Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
media room
This spacious one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located in a beautiful brownstone on a tree lined street in Central Harlem. Approximately 900 SF, the apartment receives great natural light and features hard wood floors, closets galore throughout, a Pullman kitchen with granite counter top and great cabinet space. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. The building is by the 125th street/ 4 and 5 train lines and Metro North station. The neighborhood is home to Wholefoods, Apollo Theater and by many renowned restaurants such as Red Rooster, Sylvia's, Maison Harlem, Chez Lucienne. Piaticci, and Barawine Harlem. Contact me for a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 East 126th Street have any available units?
23 East 126th Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 East 126th Street have?
Some of 23 East 126th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 East 126th Street currently offering any rent specials?
23 East 126th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 East 126th Street pet-friendly?
No, 23 East 126th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 23 East 126th Street offer parking?
No, 23 East 126th Street does not offer parking.
Does 23 East 126th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 East 126th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 East 126th Street have a pool?
No, 23 East 126th Street does not have a pool.
Does 23 East 126th Street have accessible units?
No, 23 East 126th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 East 126th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 East 126th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
