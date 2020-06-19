2276 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar air conditioning

Beautiful 1 Bedroom with washer dryer in newly Renovated small Elevator Building!



Updated Kitchen Stainless Steel Appliances

Queen sized Bedroom

Separate Living + Dining areas

Secured Entry with Video Intercom

Central Heat & Air

Hardwood floors, and more!



Conveniently located in Prime Central Harlem, right off of the 2 and 3 trains at 135th and a short walk to the B&C Trains!Close to City College, the beautiful Saint Nicholas Park, and just steps from plenty of wonderful Restaurants, Bars and Coffee shops on Lenox and ACP!