Last updated May 8 2020 at 2:51 PM

2276 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

2276 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2276 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
Beautiful 1 Bedroom with washer dryer in newly Renovated small Elevator Building!

Updated Kitchen Stainless Steel Appliances
Queen sized Bedroom
Separate Living + Dining areas
Secured Entry with Video Intercom
Central Heat & Air
Hardwood floors, and more!

Conveniently located in Prime Central Harlem, right off of the 2 and 3 trains at 135th and a short walk to the B&C Trains!Close to City College, the beautiful Saint Nicholas Park, and just steps from plenty of wonderful Restaurants, Bars and Coffee shops on Lenox and ACP!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2276 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have any available units?
2276 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2276 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have?
Some of 2276 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2276 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2276 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2276 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2276 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2276 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2276 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2276 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2276 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2276 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2276 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2276 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2276 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2276 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2276 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
