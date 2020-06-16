226 West 15th Street

Amenities

PLEASE CONTACT AGENT TO REQUEST APT VIDEO.



THE BUILDING

Lovely 4-story Landmark rental Townhouse

Professionally managed building with experienced and accommodating neighborhood superintendent

Quiet, private and secure living

Amenities include on-site laundry and intercom



THE APARTMENT

Quiet, sunny studio

Lush, large private garden

Modern, fully renovated kitchen with full sized appliances

Pre-war features include 10-foot high ceilings and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout

Modern tiled bathroom



THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Perfect location minutes from Union Square, Greenwich Village, Chelsea, the Flatiron and Meatpacking Districts

Lovely, quiet, tree-lined block

Convenient to wonderful shopping, great eateries and fun nightlife

Convenient for all subway lines - A, C, E, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, F, V, B, D, L, N, Q, R, W

Within walking distance to The New School, NYU, FIT, SVA Parsons and Cardozo Law School



POLICIES

Guarantors and pied-a-terres welcome

All pets welcome

