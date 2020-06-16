All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

226 West 15th Street

226 West 15th Street · (646) 637-9048
Location

226 West 15th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1-C · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
PLEASE CONTACT AGENT TO REQUEST APT VIDEO.

THE BUILDING
Lovely 4-story Landmark rental Townhouse
Professionally managed building with experienced and accommodating neighborhood superintendent
Quiet, private and secure living
Amenities include on-site laundry and intercom

THE APARTMENT
Quiet, sunny studio
Lush, large private garden
Modern, fully renovated kitchen with full sized appliances
Pre-war features include 10-foot high ceilings and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout
Modern tiled bathroom

THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Perfect location minutes from Union Square, Greenwich Village, Chelsea, the Flatiron and Meatpacking Districts
Lovely, quiet, tree-lined block
Convenient to wonderful shopping, great eateries and fun nightlife
Convenient for all subway lines - A, C, E, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, F, V, B, D, L, N, Q, R, W
Within walking distance to The New School, NYU, FIT, SVA Parsons and Cardozo Law School

POLICIES
Guarantors and pied-a-terres welcome
All pets welcome
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

