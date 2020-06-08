Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage

Welcome to 225 Rector Place Battery Parks premiere condominium. Originally built in 1986 as a rental building and completely redeveloped and converted to a condominium in 2008. The conveniently located building in the heart of Battery Park City is 24 storys tall and comprised of 285 residences, ranging from studios to three-bedroom homes. Located one block from the water and Hudson River Park, the building features views of the Hudson River, New York Harbor, the Statue of Liberty, the downtown skyline and access to Rector Place Park, which is located directly across the street. lsr259952