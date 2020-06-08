All apartments in New York
225 Rector Place

225 Rector Place · (516) 289-1649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 Rector Place, New York, NY 10280
Battery Park City

Price and availability

Amenities

Welcome to 225 Rector Place Battery Parks premiere condominium. Originally built in 1986 as a rental building and completely redeveloped and converted to a condominium in 2008. The conveniently located building in the heart of Battery Park City is 24 storys tall and comprised of 285 residences, ranging from studios to three-bedroom homes. Located one block from the water and Hudson River Park, the building features views of the Hudson River, New York Harbor, the Statue of Liberty, the downtown skyline and access to Rector Place Park, which is located directly across the street. lsr259952

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Rector Place have any available units?
225 Rector Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Rector Place have?
Some of 225 Rector Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Rector Place currently offering any rent specials?
225 Rector Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Rector Place pet-friendly?
No, 225 Rector Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 225 Rector Place offer parking?
Yes, 225 Rector Place does offer parking.
Does 225 Rector Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Rector Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Rector Place have a pool?
Yes, 225 Rector Place has a pool.
Does 225 Rector Place have accessible units?
No, 225 Rector Place does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Rector Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Rector Place has units with dishwashers.
