An adorable oasis this No Fee 1 bedroom features a Private Garden with a wood deck. Renovated kitchen with a dishwasher, wine cooler and a marble bathroom. Beautiful exposed brick and hardwood floors and high ceilings along with washer and dryer make this the perfect place to come home to and relax.Located in a prime East Village area steps from great restaurants, shopping. and conveniently located just one block from the L train at 14th Street and the M14 crosstown bus line. NO FEE on a 13 month lease. Video and virtual tours available. Call, text or email today.