Last updated July 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

225 E 57th Street

225 East 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

225 East 57th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
PRIME Location, walk into a bright and spacious one bedroom that has a custom, one of a kind DESIGNATED OFFICE SPACE perfect for working from home. This Unit comes with large windows in both the living room & Master bedroom that drenches this unit with sunlight. With an updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, serving hatch with great sight lines into the living room, a huge master bedroom, over-sized 3 walled master closet, and a beautifully renovated bathroom, this unit has it all. The Harridge House is a world class building in one of Sutton places most sought after full service doorman buildings. The building comes with a large roof deck, gorgeous marble and glass lobby, 24 hour doorman, bike storage, on-sight parking garage, and two completely renovated laundry rooms. Do not miss this one of a kind 1bd with a custom built office space perfect for living comfortably in the modern working environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 E 57th Street have any available units?
225 E 57th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 E 57th Street have?
Some of 225 E 57th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 E 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 E 57th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 E 57th Street pet-friendly?
No, 225 E 57th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 225 E 57th Street offer parking?
Yes, 225 E 57th Street offers parking.
Does 225 E 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 E 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 E 57th Street have a pool?
No, 225 E 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 225 E 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 225 E 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 E 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 E 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
