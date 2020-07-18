225 E 57th Street

Amenities

PRIME Location, walk into a bright and spacious one bedroom that has a custom, one of a kind DESIGNATED OFFICE SPACE perfect for working from home. This Unit comes with large windows in both the living room & Master bedroom that drenches this unit with sunlight. With an updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, serving hatch with great sight lines into the living room, a huge master bedroom, over-sized 3 walled master closet, and a beautifully renovated bathroom, this unit has it all. The Harridge House is a world class building in one of Sutton places most sought after full service doorman buildings. The building comes with a large roof deck, gorgeous marble and glass lobby, 24 hour doorman, bike storage, on-sight parking garage, and two completely renovated laundry rooms. Do not miss this one of a kind 1bd with a custom built office space perfect for living comfortably in the modern working environment.