All apartments in New York
Find more places like 222 SEAMAN AVE..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
222 SEAMAN AVE.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

222 SEAMAN AVE.

222 Seaman Avenue · (917) 903-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

222 Seaman Avenue, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
No Fee!Sun-drenched, Quiet, 1 Bed Just Steps from Inwood Hill Park*Unit Details*- 1 bedroom- Park Views- Gut Renovated- Granite Countertops- Stainless Steel Appliances*Building Details*- Laundry in buildingJust a couple minutes away from the A train and the weekly (Saturday morning), year-round, fully-stocked Inwood Farmer's Market along Isham Park, and a five-minute walk to the 1 Train. Other local amenities include several top restaurants, grocery stores, pet store, and excellent bakeries/cafes all within short walking distances. Please note: the photos listed here are not of the actual unit but do reflect the typical finishes of our renovated 1 bedrooms found on this line of the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 SEAMAN AVE. have any available units?
222 SEAMAN AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 SEAMAN AVE. have?
Some of 222 SEAMAN AVE.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 SEAMAN AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
222 SEAMAN AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 SEAMAN AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 222 SEAMAN AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 222 SEAMAN AVE. offer parking?
No, 222 SEAMAN AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 222 SEAMAN AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 SEAMAN AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 SEAMAN AVE. have a pool?
No, 222 SEAMAN AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 222 SEAMAN AVE. have accessible units?
No, 222 SEAMAN AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 222 SEAMAN AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 SEAMAN AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 222 SEAMAN AVE.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity