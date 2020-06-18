222 SEAMAN AVE.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

No Fee!Sun-drenched, Quiet, 1 Bed Just Steps from Inwood Hill Park*Unit Details*- 1 bedroom- Park Views- Gut Renovated- Granite Countertops- Stainless Steel Appliances*Building Details*- Laundry in buildingJust a couple minutes away from the A train and the weekly (Saturday morning), year-round, fully-stocked Inwood Farmer's Market along Isham Park, and a five-minute walk to the 1 Train. Other local amenities include several top restaurants, grocery stores, pet store, and excellent bakeries/cafes all within short walking distances. Please note: the photos listed here are not of the actual unit but do reflect the typical finishes of our renovated 1 bedrooms found on this line of the building.